Predicting Juventus' Starting XI Sunday's Crunch Derby d'Italia Between Serie A's Top Two

The Serie A season is only six match rounds old, but Sunday's Derby d'Italia could be absolutely pivotal in the title race.

Juventus head to San Siro to take on an Inter side who are flying under Antonio Conte, sitting at the top of the table with one of just two 100% records in Europe's top five leagues.

Here is how they could line up on Sunday for this game...

Goalkeepers & Defenders

Wojciech Szczesny (GK) - Despite the return of Gianluigi Buffon to the club, the Pole is undeniably Maurizio's Sarri's number one, and is a certainty to start.

Juan Cuadrado (RB) - With Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo still sidelined with injury, Cuadrado will continue to deputise at right-back for Juve.

Leonardo Bonucci (CB) - With Giorgio Chiellini out, Bonnuci has taken the mantle of senior centre-back, a pivotal role with a young defender next to him.

Matthijs De Ligt (CB) - The Dutch defender hasn't been at his best since coming to Italy, but he is undoubtedly a huge talent and will have to perform well in this massive fixture.

Alex Sandro (LB) - The Brazilian has become a key man under Sarri, and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Midfielders

Miralem Pjanic (CM) - Pjanic has become one of Sarri's main men, sitting as the deepest player in midfield and orchestrating play a la Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

Blaise Matuidi (CM) - A man for the big games, Matuidi's work ethic and ability to run for 90 minutes will mean he starts on Sunday.

Sami Khedira (CM) - Despite the arrival of Adrian Rabiot from PSG this summer, Khedira has kept his place in central midfield, his experience and all round ability helping him anchor the centre of the pitch.

Aaron Ramsey (AM) - Ramsey has been in and out of the team as he gets used to life in Italy. However, the Welshman has impressed hugely every time he starts, and Sarri will probably throw him into the lion's den this weekend resting him in Europe.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) - Is there really any doubt about this one? It's Ronaldo.

Gonzalo Higuain (ST) - Sarri is clearly a huge fan of the Argentine, signing him when at Chelsea, and now giving him a role up front in his Juve team. Will continue to lead the line on Sunday alongside Ronaldo.