Predicting Manchester United's Starting XI for Newcastle Clash

Manchester United will once again look to get back to winning ways when they travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the campaign and many fans have already decided that they want to see the back of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so you can guarantee that the boss is desperate for three points here.

Let's take a look at how Solskjaer could set his team up.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

David de Gea (GK) - The easiest decision for Solskjaer to make, De Gea will undoubtedly retain his place as United look to get their season back on track.

Diogo Dalot (RB) - Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in with a chance to feature against Newcastle if he can recover from his tonsillitis in time, but it is expected that Solskjaer will keep Dalot at right-back to allow Wan-Bissaka some extra recovery time.

Harry Maguire (CB) - Rested for Thursday's 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar, Maguire will be raring to go on Sunday in the hope of picking up his third league clean sheet as a United player.

Victor Lindelof (CB) - Maguire's partner in crime, Lindelof played the entire game on Thursday, but he will almost certainly retain his place as he remains one of Solskjaer's preferred defensive options.

Ashley Young (LB) - Luke Shaw has returned to training and is nearing full fitness, but expect Young to play for one more week to ensure Shaw doesn't aggravate his injury.

Midfielders

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Scott McTominay (DM) - McTominay has surprisingly blossomed into one of United's most important players at the base of midfield, and Solskjaer will certainly look to the 22-year-old to lead by example against Newcastle.

Fred (DM) - With Paul Pogba out injured, it'll be a toss-up between Fred and Nemanja Matic for the second midfield spot. Solskjaer should look to go with the more-mobile Fred, who should be able to help the team transition into attack.

Andreas Pereira (RM) - Here's where things start to get a little bleak. With so many attackers out injured, Solskjaer will have little choice but to persist with Pereira, who has started their last four Premier League games.

Juan Mata (AM) - Jesse Lingard's frustrating hamstring injury will likely only sideline him for this game, meaning Mata will retain his place behind the striker.

Daniel James (LM) - Top scorer James has been vital to United this season, and he will remain as important until Anthony Martial recovers from his thigh problem, which shouldn't be too much longer now.

Forward

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Marcus Rashford (ST) - Rashford needs an extended rest, but Solskjaer can't afford to give him one. There just aren't any senior strikers, so Rashford will get another chance to reignite his stalling season - and make up for his atrocious free-kick against AZ Alkmaar - on Sunday.