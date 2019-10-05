Twitter Reacts as Hugo Lloris Injury Mars Tottenham Implosion on the Road to Brilliant Brighton

By 90Min
October 05, 2019

Tottenham failed to bounce back after their humbling loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time since April after losing on the road to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The narrative was already set for Brighton to cause an upset 

Mauricio Pochettino's side got off to the worst possible start on the south coast when Hugo Lloris dropped a simple cross to give Brighton's Neal Maupay a simple tap-in inside the opening three minutes.

Joy quickly turned to concern for Brighton though, as Lloris' awkward landing left him stricken on the ground with what looked on first viewing to be a season-ending injury.

The France international needed five minutes of treatment, offering a reminder that some things really are bigger than what happens on the pitch, and Lloris was eventually given a standing ovation off the pitch.

Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham just before half-time as 19-year-old Aaron Connolly, making his first-ever start in the Premier League, reacted the quickest to double Brighton's lead.

The striker saw his initial effort saved by substitute goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, but Connolly was on his toes and opened his top-flight account with what will surely be one of the easiest goals of his career.



Tottenham came out of the half-time break with the wind in their sails and for the first time in the match were able to put some sustained pressure on Brighton, but the balance on the match swung back in hosts' favour before too long.


And as soon as it did, Connolly stepped up once again to add to Tottenham's misery with a stunning solo goal - almost identical to Serge Gnabry's first for Bayern Munich in midweek.



Tottenham pushed during the latter stages of the match to try and get at least one goal to their name, but Matt Ryan was in inspired form to keep his clean sheet intact.


It's left Tottenham without an away win in the Premier League since January.


Brighton, on the other hand, picked up their first win against the so-called 'big six' since August 2018, scoring more goals in 90 minutes against Tottenham than they'd managed in their previous six games in the Premier League.

