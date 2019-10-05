Twitter Reacts as Hugo Lloris Injury Mars Tottenham Implosion on the Road to Brilliant Brighton

Tottenham failed to bounce back after their humbling loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time since April after losing on the road to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The narrative was already set for Brighton to cause an upset

Mauricio Pochettino's side got off to the worst possible start on the south coast when Hugo Lloris dropped a simple cross to give Brighton's Neal Maupay a simple tap-in inside the opening three minutes.

Another huge mistake from Hugo Lloris. He drops a cross and Maupay taps home. A proper howler for the second week running from Tottenham's goalkeeper and captain. #BHAFC 1-0 #THFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 5, 2019

Not watching, but a mistake by Lloris? Surely not. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) October 5, 2019

What has Lloris done? Another mistake? — ℒ𝓊𝓀𝒶🌹❁ (@RM_Modric10) October 5, 2019

Joy quickly turned to concern for Brighton though, as Lloris' awkward landing left him stricken on the ground with what looked on first viewing to be a season-ending injury.

The France international needed five minutes of treatment, offering a reminder that some things really are bigger than what happens on the pitch, and Lloris was eventually given a standing ovation off the pitch.

Pochettino's reaction there tells me Hugo Lloris' injury could be very serious. Sorry Hugo, get well soon. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) October 5, 2019

I feel so bad for Lloris 😢



Get well soon Captain — Mark 🇭🇺 (@Vertgoaten) October 5, 2019

Horrific mistake from Lloris (again), but that injury looked horrible. Hope he recovers well. Looked so painful 😔 — Skuggz (@Skuggz_) October 5, 2019

that’s so awful man, get well soon Lloris 😪 — 𝔄𝔪𝔦𝔯𝔲𝔩 (@erllizzd) October 5, 2019

Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham just before half-time as 19-year-old Aaron Connolly, making his first-ever start in the Premier League, reacted the quickest to double Brighton's lead.

The striker saw his initial effort saved by substitute goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, but Connolly was on his toes and opened his top-flight account with what will surely be one of the easiest goals of his career.

A goal on Aaron Connolly’s first Premier League start! This lad has been waiting for this day and you can see what that meant to him. What a start for Brighton 👏🏽👏🏽 #BHAFC — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) October 5, 2019





So the rumours are actually true: Aaron Connolly is the second coming. Great day for the parish. pic.twitter.com/j1qPonqyAK — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) October 5, 2019

Aaron Connolly has been brilliant so far today, that goal has been coming over the last few weeks 👏👏 — Brian Gartland (@B_Garts) October 5, 2019





The most deserved of goals for Aaron Connolly. A brilliant opening 30 minutes from him. About time a Galway man was showing the Premier League how to play football. — Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) October 5, 2019

Tottenham came out of the half-time break with the wind in their sails and for the first time in the match were able to put some sustained pressure on Brighton, but the balance on the match swung back in hosts' favour before too long.





And as soon as it did, Connolly stepped up once again to add to Tottenham's misery with a stunning solo goal - almost identical to Serge Gnabry's first for Bayern Munich in midweek.

What a boss Aaron Connelly is — Liam / Seg (@LMachin97) October 5, 2019





Aaron Connelly 🤯 next big thing for Irish football — Mark McCarthy (@MarkMcCarthy__) October 5, 2019





Aaron Connelly already under pressure to beat Robbie Keanes international goal scoring record — Johnny Heavey (@JohnnyH1857) October 5, 2019

What a game by 19 year old Aaron Connelly, he’s got a bright future in front of him 🔥 #BHATOT — Malthe Nielsen (@MaltheBNielsen) October 5, 2019

Tottenham pushed during the latter stages of the match to try and get at least one goal to their name, but Matt Ryan was in inspired form to keep his clean sheet intact.





It's left Tottenham without an away win in the Premier League since January.





Brighton, on the other hand, picked up their first win against the so-called 'big six' since August 2018, scoring more goals in 90 minutes against Tottenham than they'd managed in their previous six games in the Premier League.