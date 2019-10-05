Victor Valdes Set for Barcelona Exit as Club Confirm Meeting With Youth Coach Next Week

By 90Min
October 05, 2019

Barcelona have confirmed that youth coach Víctor Valdés will be called in for a meeting over his future next week after appearing to fall out with fellow club legend Patrick Kluivert, who's in charge of the club's academy.

Kluivert was brought in during the summer as part of a shakeup behind the scenes at Barcelona, but the former Netherlands international apparently doesn't see eye to eye with Valdés over the direction of the club's infamous La Masia academy.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Catalunya Radio (via AS) claim that Valdés has already told his players that he doesn't know if he'll be kept on, and Barcelona have already confirmed that the former goalkeeper will not be on the sidelines this weekend.

"Víctor Valdés, coach of Juvenil A, will not travel to the game, which will be played against Gimnastic de Tarragona at the Municipal Camp de la Pobla de Mafumet," a statement on Barcelona's official website read.

The reigning league champions also confirmed that they've planned to hold a meeting next week to discuss Valdés' position at the club, with it already expected that Barcelona will decide to change their academy coach.

Valdés, who graduated from Barcelona's academy almost 20 years ago, has previously worked as a youth coach at ED Moratalaz before returning to Catalonia earlier this year.

He made over 500 appearances for Barcelona as a player where he won 21 major honours before going on to end his career with spells in England and Belgium, while Valdés also became a World Cup winner and European Champions with Spain.

