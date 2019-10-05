Video: Barcelona Release Trailer for Their Upcoming Behind the Scenes 'Matchday' Documentary

Barcelona have released a trailer for their upcoming behind the scenes documentary, 'Matchday', which includes never-seen-before footage of the entire squad.





Made alongside sponsor Rakuten, 'Matchday' will consist of eight 45-minute episodes that are based around Barcelona's key games from the 2018/19 season - including both legs of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.





Having released the trailer for the documentary on Friday, Barcelona also made a statement underneath the 'Matchday' trailer which confirmed actor John Malkovich would be providing the narration.

The statement read: "Among the key events of the past season covered throughout the different episodes is El Clásico, the subject of two episodes showing how players prepare for the match, how they handle the pressure of this important event and their experience of the 90 minutes on the field of play.





"Specifically, the series covers the game at the Camp Nou won 5-1 by Barça, as well as the Copa del Rey match at the Santiago Bernabéu that ended 0-3."





But it's not just on the pitch that 'Matchday' will cover, as Barcelona have confirmed that fans will be given an insight into the private lives of some of their star players, including Luis Suárez, Gerard Piqué and Lionel Messi.





"Matchday will also feature contributions from different people who, through personal experiences, have become part of Barça," the statement continued.

"Examples of these are Rafa, the firefighter who, despite having lost his sight in an explosion, continues to attend the Camp Nou when the club plays, and Andrey, a fan from Russia who follows FC Barcelona wherever they go."