Watford 0-0 Sheffield United: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Lacklustre Fixture Finishes Goalless

Saturday afternoon saw another pitiful performance from Watford at Vicarage Road, a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United leaving the Hornets rock bottom of the Premier League with only three points.

Watford started the second half on the front foot, their first shot on target came from Danny Welbeck, who was unable to capitalise after a great run which should've seen the Hornets 1-0 up. However, that spark was soon extinguished as the home side were able to manage just one more shot on target in the rest of the game.

Second half substitute Craig Dawson had the best chance of the game, but failed to beat Dean Henderson with a headed effort. Aside from that, there were very few notable chances for either team.

Sheffield United will be kicking themselves after failing to take advantage of a poor Watford display and leapfrog Manchester United into 11th place.

Watford

Key Talking Point