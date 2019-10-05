Watford 0-0 Sheffield United: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Lacklustre Fixture Finishes Goalless

October 05, 2019

Saturday afternoon saw another pitiful performance from Watford at Vicarage Road, a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United leaving the Hornets rock bottom of the Premier League with only three points.

Watford started the second half on the front foot, their first shot on target came from Danny Welbeck, who was unable to capitalise after a great run which should've seen the Hornets 1-0 up. However, that spark was soon extinguished as the home side were able to manage just one more shot on target in the rest of the game. 

Second half substitute Craig Dawson had the best chance of the game, but failed to beat Dean Henderson with a headed effort. Aside from that, there were very few notable chances for either team.

Sheffield United will be kicking themselves after failing to take advantage of a poor Watford display and leapfrog Manchester United into 11th place. 

Watford

Key Talking Point

Watford fans will be hoping that the saying 'form is temporary and class is permanent' is a literal one after the Hornets' dreadful form continues. Quique Sánchez Flores' side look devoid of ideas, attacking penetration and ball retention. 

The home side were only able to fashion two shots on target in the entire match. Gray skied a sitter in the first half and Welbeck failed to beat United loanee Henderson early on in the second half. 

Danny Welbeck,Dean Henderson

With only one point in the Premier League since August, Watford fans will be hoping for a drastic change of form, but face a tough away game against Tottenham Hotspur to come next.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Foster (5); Janmaat (5), Cathcart (5), Prödl (5), Kabasele (5), Holebas (6); Cleverley (5), Doucouré (6), Pereyra (6*); Welbeck (5), Gray (5)

Substitutes: Dawson (6), Deulofeu (5), Sarr (N/A)

Star Player

In all honesty it was extremely arduous to choose a star player for Watford. Andre Gray, Danny Welbeck and Craig Dawson the only players to contribute anything noteworthy in the game for the home side.

Roberto Pereyra was the only play who looked capable of carrying his team forward. In the opening 15 minutes the midfielder did well to pick out his teammates, but went quiet after the second half began. The fact that the Argentine was Watford's star player speaks volumes. 

Sheffield United

Key Talking Point

The Blades will be frustrated not to have come away from this game with all three points. Not because they played exceptionally, but purely because of how dire their opponents were on the day. Sheffield United only amassed three shots on target in the game.

The best chance of the match for United came courtesy of an Ollie McBurnie effort after Chris Basham's low ball across the face of the six-yard box, but the striker was unable to connect properly. 

Billy Sharp,Chris Basham

On the plus side, Sheffield United managed to contain Watford and only allowed two shots on target in the entire game.

However, overall the traveling away fans will be disappointed that their team did not make the most of a poor Watford performance. 

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Henderson (7*); Basham (7), Egan (6), O'Connell (6); Baldock (7), Lundstram (7), Norwood (6), Fleck (7), Stevens (6); McBurnie (6), Robinson (7)

Substitutes: Mousset (5), Sharp (N/A)

Star Player

Another tough choice. John Fleck had a solid game, creating chances and tracking back to do the dirty work, however the star player title has to go to Dean Henderson for his incredible save to deny Craig Dawson in the dying minutes.

The 22-year-old Manchester United loanee will be happy with his performance after a day to forget at Liverpool last week.

Looking Ahead

Watford travel to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in their next league outing before hosting Bournemouth at Vicarage Road.

Meanwhile the Blades host Arsenal after the international break, before a tough away test at West Ham in gameweek 10. 

