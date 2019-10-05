West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Eagles Snatch Late Victory Over Hammers

Crystal Palace snatched a dramatic late victory over London rivals West Ham, as Jordan Ayew bagged the vital winning goal for Roy Hodgson's men to claim a hard-fought win at the London Stadium.

Sebastien Haller broke the deadlock on 54 minutes, sliding the ball home off the back of some excellent West Ham buildup play. Patrick van Aanholt equalised from the spot for Palace following a Declan Rice handball.

Jordan Ayew took all three points back to Selhurst Park when the forward poked home from close range with only three minutes left on the clock – a goal which was initially ruled out for offside, but given after a VAR check. West Ham tried to fight back but the Eagles saw out the game to claim an impressive away win.

West Ham

Key Talking Point

Whisper it quietly, but West Ham may have finally lifted their striker curse. Over the years, an incredible number of floundering, expensive forwards have come and gone from the London Stadium, but in Haller, Hammers fans' prayers have been answered.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Haller is a difference-maker, and there's no doubt about it. The 25-year-old put in a brilliant performance as the focal point of his side's attack, and broke the deadlock with a lovely instinctive finish. It's taken over a decade of trying, but West Ham possess a striker they can firmly hang their hat on.

All hail Haller.

Player Ratings