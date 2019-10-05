Zinedine Zidane Insists He Will Fight 'Until His Last Day' as Pressure Mounts on Real Madrid Boss

By 90Min
October 05, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has stressed that he will "fight until my last day" as the club looks to bounce back from their 2-2 draw with Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Los Blancos had to claw their way back from two goals down on matchday two in the Champions League group stages but eventually managed to salvage a draw through Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It's largely been a poor start to the season even though Real Madrid are still top of La Liga, and Zidane has acknowledged that he knows his back is against the wall at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"I know where I am and that's always the case," Zidane said, quoted by the BBC. "That's what the role of a coach is like for all of us. I'm going to fight right until my last day because I enjoy what I do and feel as if I'm up to it."

Real Madrid return to domestic action against high-flying Granada this weekend, who despite only just being promoted, are already one point behind Zidane's side in the table.

It's a crucial game for Real Madrid as they look to return to winning ways, but Zidane insists the current talk of a crisis in the Spanish capital has been completely blown out of proportion.

"We're not such a bad state as people outside of here say we are," he added. "This is Real Madrid and we're focused on what we can do out on the pitch because we've now got a game where we can show why we're top.

"We want to make sure we remain top at the final whistle. [On Saturday] it's first versus second and that means a lot. We know that we're up against a side that are having a good season, just as we are."

