Adama Traore Brace Sends Premier League Champions (and Liverpool Twitter) Into Meltdown

Oh boy. Have we just witnessed the Premier League title shift from Manchester to Liverpool?

Football is a funny old game, and as unpredictable as Adama Traore's final delivery.

However, on Sunday, against the champions of England, the winger stepped up to land two devastating blows to Pep Guardiola's title ambitions.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Man City dominated possession for large parts of the match, but ultimately their final delivery was not good enough, and their backline was uncharacteristically chaotic. Wolves wasted three glorious chances in the first half, but made Man City pay in the second half, executing two perfect counter-attacks to leave the champions eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Title race over?

Let's take a look back at an incredible 90 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

Wolves' teamsheet caused a bit of a stir, as both Patrick Cutrone and Jimenez started up front for away side. The two men were heavily involved throughout the match and in the opening 45 minutes they both squandered clear sights of goal when they seemed destined to find the net.

Twitter was raging at the wasteful strike duo...

There’s no way Wolves, Cutrone, Jimenez won’t regret missing all these chances. Three big chances all thrown away. #MCIWOL — Ediye (@iamOkon) October 6, 2019

Cutrone and Jimenez both refusing to even shoot on target from 1 v. 1 situations. When are they gonna investigate City for match fixing? — Dominic (@DomBobb18) October 6, 2019

Jimenez and Cutrone 😂 — ً (@Sensationn__) October 6, 2019

But every dog has his day. With Wolves severely under the cosh, Jimenez picked up the ball on the edge of his own penalty area and ran. Doing his best Forrest Gump impression, the Mexican striker drove forward, and popped the ball off for Traore and well - you know the rest.

Adama and Jimenez you’re wonderful people — DhTekKz (@DhTekKz) October 6, 2019

Jimenez balled today. He always balls, but he really balled today — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) October 6, 2019

Traore was on a bit of a barren spell in front of goal, you might say - the ex-Barcelona man hadn't scored for 45 matches. The pacy winger certainly made up for lost time against Guardiola's men, and you all had a field-day, Deji Faremi coming in strong again.

Adama Traore stepping into the Wolves dressing room 😂 pic.twitter.com/jZl9GibOmV — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) October 6, 2019

Adama Traore making a strong case for a statue on Merseyside after Divock Origi. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 6, 2019

It's not like football fans to pin the blame on one player in particular, but Otamendi may be changing his first name to Scapegoat in the coming weeks.

Otamendi on a Rambo-style one man mission to see just how far he can push Pep's sanity.



That defending for Wolves’ goal 😂😂😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 6, 2019

You'll be shocked to hear this ladies and gentlemen you really will but reports indicate that it was Otamendi - yes, Nicolas Otamendi - who was at fault for the goal. More as we get it — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 6, 2019

Otamendi paying homage to Joaquin Phoenix with his performance today. Absolute joker. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) October 6, 2019

Guardiola's torture was not quite finished, however, as Traore - you know, the guy who hadn't scored for 45 matches - bagged a SECOND of the match. You could not script it, folks.

The guy who hasn't scored for 45 games has just scored TWO IN ONE HALF TO BURY THE CHAMPIONS!!!



Coolness? Composure? Traore? You bloody bet mate. Jimenez AGAIN slips him in, perfect pass on the break, in on goal bosh 2-0 I AM SPEECHLESS — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) October 6, 2019

🐺 Four years after Liverpool turned down a move for Adama Traore he's put them eight points clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League... pic.twitter.com/xC2klpKCpq — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) October 6, 2019

Adama Traore had 1 goal in 72 games before today btw... — Tom (@CynicalLive) October 6, 2019

So, it's advantage Liverpool going into the international break. Done and dusted?

Surely it’s Liverpool’s title now. It’s not like they’ve given up substantial leads before. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 6, 2019

The title race is over, btw, in case you wanted any further confirmation. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) October 6, 2019

Sky sports cameras cut live to Jordan Henderson’s living room where he is currently now rehearsing his super fast pigeon step run up for the Premier League trophy lift. Procession from here... #MCIWOL — Ben Haines (@benhainess) October 6, 2019

Congrats to Liverpool. Been a fantastic season — Lawrence Bury (@lawrence_bury) October 6, 2019

Can't recall anything memorable happening that season tbh. https://t.co/h0OzVR4xTA — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 6, 2019

Probably just coincidence that ex-Liverpool youngster Conor Coady is holding up 8 fingers pic.twitter.com/P4EBAZBABS — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) October 6, 2019

Ah, the Premier League, never change.