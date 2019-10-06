Adama Traore Brace Sends Premier League Champions (and Liverpool Twitter) Into Meltdown

By 90Min
October 06, 2019

Oh boy. Have we just witnessed the Premier League title shift from Manchester to Liverpool? 

Football is a funny old game, and as unpredictable as Adama Traore's final delivery.

However, on Sunday, against the champions of England, the winger stepped up to land two devastating blows to Pep Guardiola's title ambitions. 

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Man City dominated possession for large parts of the match, but ultimately their final delivery was not good enough, and their backline was uncharacteristically chaotic. Wolves wasted three glorious chances in the first half, but made Man City pay in the second half, executing two perfect counter-attacks to leave the champions eight points behind leaders Liverpool. 

Title race over? 

Let's take a look back at an incredible 90 minutes at the Etihad Stadium. 

Wolves' teamsheet caused a bit of a stir, as both Patrick Cutrone and Jimenez started up front for away side. The two men were heavily involved throughout the match and in the opening 45 minutes they both squandered clear sights of goal when they seemed destined to find the net. 

Twitter was raging at the wasteful strike duo... 

But every dog has his day. With Wolves severely under the cosh, Jimenez picked up the ball on the edge of his own penalty area and ran. Doing his best Forrest Gump impression, the Mexican striker drove forward, and popped the ball off for Traore and well - you know the rest. 

Traore was on a bit of a barren spell in front of goal, you might say - the ex-Barcelona man hadn't scored for 45 matches. The pacy winger certainly made up for lost time against Guardiola's men, and you all had a field-day, Deji Faremi coming in strong again. 

It's not like football fans to pin the blame on one player in particular, but Otamendi may be changing his first name to Scapegoat in the coming weeks. 

Guardiola's torture was not quite finished, however, as Traore - you know, the guy who hadn't scored for 45 matches - bagged a SECOND of the match. You could not script it, folks. 

So, it's advantage Liverpool going into the international break. Done and dusted? 

Ah, the Premier League, never change. 

