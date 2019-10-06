Arsenal's Home Form Under Unai Emery Key to Returning to Champions League Next Season

Unai Emery's Arsenal have the third-best home form out of any team in the Premier League since the start of last season, something which has helped to see them go into the international break in an automatic qualification spot for the Champions League.

An awful run of form at the end of last season saw Arsenal surrender their place in the top four for another year in the Europa League, suffering defeats to Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester City in the last few weeks of the campaign.

Arsenal still haven't reached their vintage best under Emery but have now picked up 17 home wins under the former Paris Saint-Germain boss since he took over, a record Opta confirm is only bettered by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City (20) and Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool (21).

TOLGA AKMEN/GettyImages

Sunday's win against Bournemouth has seen the Gunners move to within one point of Manchester City, with Arsenal leapfrogging Chelsea and Leicester City to go into the international break in third.

David Luiz scored his first ever goal in Arsenal colours to secure the win for Eddie Howe's side, and although the hosts didn't offer much else in the form of chances to extend their lead, they were solid enough defensively to hold out for a vital win.

Arsenal's top six rivals have been dropping points for fun in recent weeks but they are now unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, with their next major test coming against Liverpool - the only team to beat Emery's side this season - in the Carabao Cup.

Their last trip to Anfield ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for Klopp's team, although Arsenal did cause a number of problems on the break using the pace of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pépé.

Both sides will likely make a handful of changes for the match, so Arsenal could offer chances for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and even Tyreece John-Jules at Anfield at the end of the month.

