Barcelona vs Sevilla: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of La Liga Clash

Hola Spanish football friends! If there's one thing that gets the pulse racing before a huge La Liga clash, it's a selection of carefully chosen mouth-watering statistics to bury your head in.

Barcelona and Sevilla are both sitting on 13 points after seven matches, and the two sides go mano-a-mano on Sunday evening in a massive Camp Nou battle.

Ernesto Valverde's side come into this game off the back of a hard-fought Champions League victory over Italian side Inter, whilst Sevilla defeated APOEL 1-0 in their Europa League commitments.

Both teams have proved to be a little hit and miss during their domestic duties, and they'll be desperate to get one over their rivals on Sunday evening.

So whilst you're enjoying a pint of Estrella and tucking into some pre-match tapas, have a look at our pre-match stats brought to you by the wonderful Opta, so you can impress your amigos before the big kick-off.

Barcelona Beatings

Yeah, this fixture doesn't bode well for Sevilla supporters really. As far as head-to-head records go, the Andalusian side have been forced into eating Barcelona's dust.

Barcelona have defeated Sevilla 82 times in La Liga history, more than any other team has beaten them in the competition.

Yikes.

Sevilla-ly Struggling

The away side's poor record against Lionel Messi's men extends to the recent past too, where Sevilla have won just one of their last 24 La Liga games against Barcelona (D5 L18) - a 2-1 victory in October 2015 - keeping a clean sheet in just one of those 24 matches.

Could it be two in 25 after Sunday evening? (I doubt it).





To magnify that horrific stat slightly more, Sevilla have not won any of their last 16 La Liga trips to Camp Nou (D2 L14), conceding 44 goals in total (2.8 per game).

17th time's the charm, right?

Home Is Where the Three Points Are





If it's any consolation to Sevilla fans, it's not just their team that has nightmares of Camp Nou. Barcelona have only lost one of their last 58 league games at Camp Nou (W48 D9), losing against Real Betis in November 2018.





Sevilla will be hoping to replicate the heroics of their local rivals, but history and common sense suggest it's unlikely.

Messi's Playground

Oh man, if there's one person who you don't want to take a shine to your team, it's Leo Messi. The man toys with every side he faces, but earning the title as Messi's favourite opposition - well, you might as well stay at home and avoid the humiliation.

Barcelona’s Messi has scored 36 goals against Sevilla in all competitions, his favourite opponent. 21 of those 36 goals have been scored at Camp Nou.

🏆 Messi will present the FIFA's The Best 2019' award with the fans before Sunday's game against Sevilla. Messi is set to make his 3rd start of the season in the game #fcblive [sport] pic.twitter.com/SSkdwqEry4 — FC Barcelona Fl (@FCBarcelonaFl) October 5, 2019

The Argentine magician has put Sevilla to the sword regularly in recent meetings and has been involved in at least one goal in 20 of his last 21 matches against Sevilla in all competitions (23 goals and 14 assists).

Close your eyes and hope for the best Sevilla fans.

Griezy Does it for Antoine

Messi is not the only Barça star who has a jolly old time against their upcoming opponents, as new signing Antoine Griezmann also tends to have a field-day against Julen Lopetegui's men.

The Frenchman has scored in four of his last five La Liga games against Sevilla (six goals in total), including a hat-trick in February 2018 for Atlético Madrid.

If Messi don't get ya, Griezmann will.

Ernesto Goalfest-o

Ernesto Valverde is a man constantly under pressure at Barca, but his form over Sevilla has probably kept him in a job over recent years. La Blaugrana might have some difficulties on the road under the Spaniard, but Fort Knox is easier to penetrate than Camp Nou.

Not to mention, Valverde has had home success over Sevilla wherever he's managed and has seen his teams score in all 11 home La Liga matches against Sevilla (W9 L2) during his managerial career.





Gulp.

Fear Munir

Sevilla do possess a secret weapon in the form of forward Munir El Haddadi, who has scored in two of his three games against Barcelona in La Liga, doing so with Valencia in the 2016/17 season.

The ex-Barcelona man has been a thorn in the side of his former club in recent times, and Lopetegui will unleash their goalscoring beast as they attempt to topple the Catalan giants for the first time in a long time.

Luc Out! Ocampos Is About

Another man in form for the away side is Lucas Ocampos, and he'll be keen to continue his current rich vein of form. The Argentine forward joined Los Hispalenses from Marseille this summer and has hit the ground running for his new club.

Ocampos has been directly involved in three of Sevilla’s last five goals in La Liga (two goals and one assist). A glimmer of hope for Sevilla?