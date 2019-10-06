Christian Pulisic Considering January Exit From Chelsea as Frank Lampard Issues Challenge

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is already thought to be considering his future at the club after failing to make an impact in the early weeks of the season.

After an impressive pre-season, an inconsistent few weeks saw Pulisic dropped to the bench by manager Frank Lampard. The £58m signing has been an unused substitute in Chelsea's last three league games and did not even make the bench for Wednesday's 2-1 win over Lille.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic is already considering his future at the club and he is prepared to push for a move away from Chelsea in January if things do not improve for him.

The report claims, the American actually wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place, but he fears that he is not being given a fair chance to prove himself in games, and he does not want to see his career stall because of a lack of opportunities.

Speaking ahead of his side's meeting with Southampton on Sunday, Lampard challenged Pulisic to step up his performances in training to prove he deserves a place in the matchday squad, just like many of his teammates already have done.

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

"I spoke to him two days before the Grimsby game and was very clear about the standards and we have to give him the fact that he’s moved country and moved leagues," Lampard stated.





"He’s as young as all the young players we keep talking about. He’s just turned 21. So I think everyone, if anyone is getting too excited about this they should calm down because he’s started five games for us. What he needs to do is work, work daily, work to show within the group that he deserves to play. As they all do, as all the players do. That’s what the focus on everyone is."

Lampard also went on to insist that Pulisic's £58m price tag does not automatically make him a starter, as several players on the team have their own separate reasons for justifying a place in the team.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He added: "I have good players and everyone has a story. Pulisic has a price tag, Ross Barkley is an international player, Mason Mount is an international player, Callum Hudson-Odoi just signed a new contract, Bayern Munich wanted to buy him last summer. He’s an international player.





"Ruben Loftus-Cheek will come back and be an international player. I can’t pick them all and be in the game unfortunately. All I have to demand of them is that they show me in training and show me that they are worthy of the place."