David Luiz Explains How Dispute With Frank Lampard Triggered Chelsea Exit

Arsenal defender David Luiz has revealed that a disagreement with Frank Lampard led to his decision to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

The Brazilian made 248 appearances for the Blues across two spells with the club, winning six major trophies in a combined seven years in west London. However, Lampard's arrival as Chelsea manager over the off-season saw the pair discuss their footballing philosophies and ambitions, with differing opinions triggering a move away from the club.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Since joining the Gunners, Luiz has proved a problematic presence at the back, his technical ability failing to make up for the mistakes that are commonplace in the 32-year-old's game.

Speaking to journalist Mauro Cezar, the South American clarified how his transfer to Arsenal came about, saying: "It was an individual decision made through honest conversation – between me and Frank Lampard, no one else.

"We had a different idea of the future of the game and that’s why I chose to take a new path," Luiz stated, before reaffirming his gratitude to the Blues.

"I always liked Chelsea, no doubt. But, a new moment has come in my career, a new cycle where I have had the opportunity to move to another major club, pursuing ambitions to win titles.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I saw a possibility of writing a new story in a new place, but I am forever grateful to Chelsea, to all people, to friendships that are for life. I get messages to this day from everyone at the club because what I had there was true."

Despite the abrupt nature of his deadline day departure, Luiz claimed he had no doubts before completing the £8m move, explaining: "It’s always very difficult because of the rivalry, but I made the decision to leave Chelsea even before receiving Arsenal’s bid.

"As soon as I decided to leave Chelsea – after a few days – Arsenal’s proposal came, and as it was another great club, I didn’t think twice. It’s hard for rivalry, yes, but I couldn’t help but live a new story, in a new place, in a big club just because of the rivalry."



For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!