Erling Braut Håland Slams 'F***ing Boring' Transfer Links With Manchester United & Arsenal

RB Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Håland admits that he's becoming bored of the constant transfer speculation surrounding him this season.

The 19-year-old, whose father is ex-Manchester City star Alf-Inge Håland, has 18 goals across all competitions already this season, building on his success during the summer where he scored nine in one match at the Under-20 World Cup.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Håland for some time, while Arsenal have also had scouts watching Salzburg this season, but the Norway international claims he's now becoming fed up with the 'f***ing boring' transfer rumours.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure," Håland said, quoted by football.london. "The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future. It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded.

"It’s f****ing boring. I’m bored now. How bored on a scale of 1 to 10? 9.9."

Links with Manchester United first started to prop up back when Haaland was on the books at Molde, where he was working under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have most notably been scouting Haaland's Hungarian teammate Dominik Szoboszlai in recent months, but it would now appear that they've also turned their attention to one of Europe's most promising strikers.

Haaland moved to Salzburg at the start of the year but didn't hit the ground running, scoring just one goal in his two appearances where he was often playing second fiddle to Munas Dabbur.

In 11 appearances across all competitions this season, however, Haaland has only failed to pick up a goal or an assist during Salzburg's 2-2 draw with LASK Linz.

Haaland is also currently level with Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry as the top goalscorer in the Champions League this season, having scored a hat-trick on his debut in the competition before most recently coming off the bench to find the back of the net against Liverpool.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!