Hugo Lloris' Frustrating Tottenham Form Summed Up With Damning Stat

On his day, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is one of the best shot-stoppers in world football. Unfortunately, that day does not come around as often as it should, and the stats prove it.

The Frenchman has long been criticised for his tendency to make a mistake, and he has made two errors which have led to goals in his last two games. His latest, in the 3-0 loss to Brighton, actually resulted in him dislocating his elbow.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Whilst the injury was obviously a freak accident, what has frustrated fans is the fact that Lloris made another error in the first place. As noted by Opta, the Frenchman actually has one of the worst mistake records in the Premier League.





His tally of 18 errors which have led to goals since his debut in October 2012 is behind only former Chelsea and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (21) across that period, which explains why Lloris is such a polarising figure.

A World Cup winner, Lloris is one of many players who currently find themselves in a rut. Spurs have fallen to eighth in the Premier League, and manager Mauricio Pochettino is under immense pressure after a few catastrophic weeks for the club.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

They crashed out of the Carabao Cup to League Two's Colchester United, whilst their qualification from the Champions League group stage is hanging in the balance after a 7-2 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich.





Lloris was by no means culpable for all those goals - he didn't even play against Colchester - but a large number of fans want to see more from their starting goalkeeper.

After being replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga after just eight minutes, which was the fastest a goalkeeper has been replaced in a Premier League game since Lloris himself was substituted after four minutes in March 2015, Lloris could now be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines to recover from his elbow injury.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Fans hope he will make a speedy recovery, but they are also keen to see him find his best form once more. The team certainly need their stars to step up during this challenging period, so they need Lloris to be back to his best sooner rather than later.