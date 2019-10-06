Inter vs Juventus: 7 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of the Derby d'Italia

It's first against second in Serie A this weekend as Antonio Conte's table-topping Inter host defending champs Juventus in the first Derby d'Italia of the season.

Inter are without a win against the Bianconeri in their five meetings in Serie A, although the 41 of the Nerazzurri's wins in Italy's biggest match have come at San Siro.

Sunday's match will be the 205th meeting between the two sides and will also offer Inter boss Conte a chance to face his old side for the first time since leaving Turin in 2014.

Inter and Juventus haven't been this closely matched for years, so here's some Opta stats that will give you an insight into which way this heavyweight clash could swing at San Siro.

Juve Really Love Playing Inter

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Juventus might have dominated Calcio on the whole without any real trouble in recent years, but they've even asserted their dominance in Italian football's biggest games.

In recent Derby d'Italia history, Inter have won just one of last 13 Serie A meetings with Juventus, coming under Frank de Boer in 2016.

During the same run, they've also lost seven and drawn five.

Juventus have also won more matches against Inter than any other opponent in their history.

Inter Could Be Juve's Achilles Heel

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Even though the record books aren't on Inter's side, no other side in Italian top-flight history has caused Juventus as many problems on the road.

When the Bianconeri are on the road, they've lost more games at Inter (35 out of 86 trips) and conceded more goals (134) than against any other side in Serie A.

It'll Be a Slow Start to the Match

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The Derby d'Italia might consist of Italy's best two teams this season, but neither Juventus nor Inter have been quick out the blocks in their opening six matches.

Both clubs have failed to score in the opening 15 minutes of a Serie A match so far this season.

On top of that, Antonio Conte's Inter are the only team who still haven't conceded a goal in the first half of a match during 2019/20.

This Is Antonio Conte's Fixture

AFP/GettyImages

It's played six, won six for Antonio Conte at Inter this season.

But it's not the first time that he's gone unbeaten with a side during his maiden season at the club, having guided the Bianconeri to a league title without losing a single match (W23/D13).

When Conte did finally lose a league match with Juventus it came in a 3-1 defeat to Inter in November 2012.

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Looking to Match Andriy Shevchenko

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

He might have missed out on the Capocannoniere to a 36-year-old at Sampdoria last season, but Cristiano Ronaldo did score in his first two trips ever to San Siro.





During the three points for a win era, only AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko has scored in three in Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku (Probably) Won't Score

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

With Alexis Sánchez suspended, Inter will be looking towards Romelu Lukaku (and Lautaro Martínez, of course) as their main source of goals.





And even though the Belgium international has only ever faced the Bianconeri once in his career so far, Lukaku's history doesn't offer much hope of goals on Sunday.





Not only did Lukaku fail to score against Juve with Manchester United last season, but he only attempted one shot in 90 minutes.

Juventus Will Still Win the League

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Even though Inter could move five points clear of Juventus at the top of the Serie A table on Sunday, history shows that Maurizio Sarri's side are still favourites to win the league.

With the 2004/05 and 2005/06 season as the only exceptions, Juventus have gone on to win the Serie A title in 16 of the last 18 seasons where they've won at least five of their opening six matches.

They've only dropped points to Fiorentina so far this season.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!