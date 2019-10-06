Liverpool Win Streak Sets Up Chance to Equal Premier League Record in Clash With Man Utd

Liverpool are rampant, ruthless and roaring towards (dare we say it?) a maiden Premier League title.

James Milner's last-gasp penalty bagged a 2-1 victory over Leicester City that leaves them eight points ahead of champions Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola's men do have a game in hand. Nevertheless, the Citizens have an enormous task ahead of them if they're to secure a third successive top-flight triumph.

The Reds now sit on 17 consecutive Premier League victories, leaving them just one short of matching City's record of 18 in the competition, which was set during the momentous 2017/18 campaign.

Guardiola masterminded an unstoppable charge to the title that year, his side amassing a century of points as they ripped through opponents.

Liverpool are reaching similar levels of performance now, meaning the Catalan and his recruits may be blown away in a sea of high-octane, devastating football. Come Christmas, the Reds could be out of sight. Maybe.

Next up for the Reds, if they want to match City's win record is (drum roll)...Manchester United at Old Trafford on 20 October.

The good news doesn't stop their for Jurgen Klopp and his adoring fans - the Merseysiders are now one of just seven clubs to kickstart a top-flight season with eight wins from eight, as well as being the first two do so on two occasions, having also begun 1990/91 with a bang.

In the Premier League era, Chelsea are the only other side to have been faultless in their first eight games, the Blues doing so under the watchful eye of Jose Mourinho back in 2005.

Of course, the Portuguese earned a second English crown that season. In fact, Liverpool are the only one of those clubs who didn't go on to win the league after their impeccable beginning.

They are well on their way to setting that record straight as Sadio Mane and co continue to blitz their way to a first title since 1989. It's over to you, City.

