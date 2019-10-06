Man City 0-2 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Adama Traore Double Stuns Champions

October 06, 2019

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City slipped to eight points behind leaders Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, as Pep Guardiola's side suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to a stubborn and determined Wolverhampton Wanderers side at the Etihad Stadium. 

Despite surrendering most of the possession, Wolves had the better of the chances in the first-half, as Man City gifted the visitors three gilt-edged chances, only for strikers Raul Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone to fluff their lines. Raheem Sterling created the best opening for the home side in the first 45 minutes, but Rui Patricio saved smartly from distance.

The Citizens pushed for a winner as the game continued, but they were frustrated as they struggled to break down Nuno Espirito Santo's men, and they were made to pay when Adama Traore finally finished off a counter-attack led by Jimenez. 

As a stunned City toiled for the equaliser, Wolves sealed their victory in injury time as Traore ran clear of an over-exposed defence and once again buried his opportunity, giving his side a deserved victory in what may prove to be a crucial blow to Man City's title hopes. 

Man City 

Key Talking Point 

After dropping points against Norwich and Tottenham, Guardiola's men themselves found themselves eight points behind leaders Liverpool, and in desperate need of a win to keep the pressure on the Merseyside club. Sunday's game did not go to plan. 

The Man City boss must have been lost for words during the opening 45 minutes, in which old defensive frailties were present once again as the hosts presented Wolves with three unbelievable goalscoring opportunities, which the travelling side squandered. 

The Citizens' passing was incredibly sloppy, and they gifted possession to Wolves countless times, ultimately costing them the match as the barn-storming Traore profited late in the second half.

A 2-0 defeat, eight points behind Liverpool and a performance which won't have filled the Man City faithful that their heroes can catch the runaway leaders. 

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Otamendi (5), Fernandinho (7), Cancelo (6), Rodrigo (6), Gundogan (5), D Silva (6), Sterling (6), Mahrez (5), Aguero (5)


Substitutes: Zinchenko (6), B Silva (6), Jesus (6)

STAR MAN - Despite City's aforementioned lapses of concentration at the back, one man came out of the game with some grace. Fernandinho, playing out of position in his lesser-known role as a centre-back, saved his teammates on numerous occasions as they continued to reach out for the self-destruct button.

The Brazilian midfielder stopped Raul Jimenez from breaking the deadlock on two separate occasions when the Portuguese hitman seemed destined to score. Fernandinho put his body on the one and blocked everything in his path, and was an incredible brick wall in front of Ederson. 

In the end, it wasn't enough, but no matter which centre-back comes back from injury, Fernandinho must keep his place in the side. 


Wolverhampton Wanderers 

Key Talking Point

There's only one moment we can look back on isn't there. With Wolves penned in, Jimenez spotted a loose ball and, head down, charged with all his might towards the Man City goal. Nicolas Otamendi put in a limp tackle, and the Mexican forward wriggled free before squaring the ball to Traore. 

Traore, with the weight of Wolverhampton (and Liverpool) on his shoulders, collected the ball, took a deep breath and slotted past Ederson to send the away end into absolute pandemonium. A devastating blow for Guardiola's title hopes, but an incredible moment for Wolves and their travelling fans. 

What a game. 

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Rui Patricio (8), Boly (9), Coady (8), Saiss (N/A), Traore (8), Dendoncker (7), Neves (8), Joao Moutinho (8), Ruben Vinagre (7), Jimenez (8), Cutrone (7)


Substitutes: Bennett (8), Doherty (7), Jonny (7) 


STAR MAN - If Fernandinho was a brick wall for Man City, then how can we describe WIlly Boly? The man-mountain threw his body in the path of every ball, won every header, dived into every tackle etc etc. Basically, he was absolutely monstrous. 

Wolves struggled defensively during the opening weeks of the season, and it's no coincidence that they look much more settled in the more comfortable system of a three-man defence. 

Boly is the key to holding this defence together, and their sensational rearguard performance will calm the nerves of Wolves supporters following their shaky Premier League start. 

Looking Ahead 


Guardiola will be desperate to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool, when Man City travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in two weeks time. 

Wolves will be elated with their brilliant victory at the Etihad Stadium, and the Midlands club has a great opportunity to pick up another three points when they host Southampton after the international break.

