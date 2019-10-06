Man City & Chelsea Target Ben Chilwell Tipped for £50m Move as Leicester Scout Replacements

Leicester City scouts have been ordered to look for new left backs amid fears that Ben Chilwell could leave the club at the end of the season.

Chilwell has been one of the Premier League's top performers in his position in recent seasons, prompting interest from both Manchester City and Chelsea.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is prepared to do all he can to hold onto Chilwell until the summer, but it is said that he fears that it may be impossible to prevent him from leaving at the end of the season.

Both City and Chelsea have retained their interest, whilst numerous teams overseas are keen as well, although it is expected that Chelsea will try force themselves to the front of the queue.

Manager Frank Lampard is said to be a huge fan of the 22-year-old and, with doubts remaining over the long-term future of Marcos Alonso, he could give his approval for a £50m bid once Chelsea's transfer ban expires.

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

However, the Blues will likely face competition from City, if the Sun's report is to be believed. Pep Guardiola has remained loyal to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy, but the Spaniard is always prepared to strengthen his squad if the right deal is found.

Leicester know that they will likely struggle to fend off interest from the Premier League giants, so scouts have already begun looking for replacements.

Thrown in the middle of the report is Leicester's interest in Bolton Wanderers youngster Ronan Darcy. The 18-year-old is primarily a striker, so he is not linked to Chilwell's situation, but it appears scouts are busy looking for a number of different players.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Back to Chilwell, the 22-year-old academy graduate has made 96 appearances for Leicester to date, six of which have come this season, and he has been a vital part of the Foxes' emergence as a top Premier League side in recent years.

His form earned him a debut call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad in September 2018, and Chilwell has not looked back since.