Man Utd Deny Rumours That Paul Pogba Is Holding Club to Ransom for Real Madrid Move

Manchester United have dismissed rumours that Paul Pogba is holding the club to ransom in an attempt to force through a switch to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos were reportedly desperate to recruit Pogba during the summer but met fierce resistance from United, who were unwilling to sell (at least for below their asking price) despite the player's own public admission of a desire to move for a 'new challenge'.

With the Red Devils unwilling to sell, it has been rumoured that the Frenchman has demanded an outrageous pay rise to stay at United, in the hope that it would force the club to let him go.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, according to The Mirror, Pogba has not demanded a £600,000-a-week contract and United do not feel any pressure to tie him down to a fresh deal.

A United insider is quoted as saying: “Pogba’s only focus right now is trying to be fit to help his teammates.

“Reports of him demanding £600,000-a-week to stay aren’t true. Paul has two years left on his contract so time is on our side in terms of discussions on a new deal. The club made it clear in the summer that we want Paul at United and that remains the case.”





United also have the option to extend Pogba's contract by a further year, just as they did with goalkeeper David de Gea to stop him moving away. The Spaniard ultimately penned a new deal in September, and United want to see Pogba do the same.

Pogba, who is currently battling an ankle injury, was one of Real boss Zinedine Zidane's top transfer targets during the summer, and it is thought that Los Blancos would still be keen on a deal if they could negotiate an acceptable price.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that Pogba is a part of the club's future. Despite battling an ankle injury, Pogba has made six appearances in all competitions, but he will not add to that tally on Sunday as his injury is expected to keep him out of the trip to Newcastle United.