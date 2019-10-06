Man Utd Twitter Goes Into Meltdown After Matthew Longstaff Scores Winner for Newcastle

By 90Min
October 06, 2019

Following the conclusion of Sunday's Premier League fixtures, there is now just the one point separating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United and Steve Bruce's Newcastle in the Premier League.

That's because Steve Bruce's Newcastle beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United at the weekend. Sean or Matthew Longstaff - it was one of the two - scored the winner at St James' Park, the ball rippling the back of the net after excellent play by both Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems. 


Oh, it was Matthew? Great, cheers! 


As you can imagine, there was quite the uproar on Twitter regarding the result, with United still five points off the Champions League qualification spots - which really isn't that bad, considering they still have another 30 Premier League games to play, but hey, I've got an agenda and I'm going to stick with it. 


Anyway, enough of the 'One of the Longstaffs Scored a Good Goal' nonsense, let's get to the 'Man Utd Are Melting Down' bit. 

Because let me tell you: if this latest result doesn't shock the squad and the rest of the club into action, nothing will. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

One option is to get rid of Solskjaer altogether, breaking a bond that was made so strong by United fans' chants of 'Ole's at the wheel' when he was temporary boss. Better, simpler times. 

That option has a fair few supporters. 

Whilst a lot of United fans were begging online for the club's hierarchy to address the situation and ditch the former Norway striker, fans of other teams are desperate to see him stay...that is, at least, until they get the chance to play the Red Devils. 

For now, Ole will have to work with the players in his squad who won't be involved in international fixtures ahead of their next Premier League game. Who's that against, I hear you ask? 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Yep, that's right: Liverpool. The best team in England right now. 

20 October. Old Trafford. Get it in your diary. 

