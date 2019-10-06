Marco Giampaolo Facing Sack at Milan as Rossoneri Chief Loses Patience With Manager

Milan chief footballing officer Zvonimir Boban is pushing for coach Marco Giampaolo to be sacked, four months after the Italian was appointed as head coach at San Siro.

A 2-1 victory over Genoa on Saturday lifted I Rossoneri up to 13th place in Serie A, with that the first game in which they have scored more than a single goal under the 52-year-old's management.

Nevertheless, Boban remains disappointed with Milan's performances since Giampaolo's arrival over the off-season.

Having been suspended from entering European competition in 2019/20 after breaking financial fair play regulations, I Rossoneri can focus solely on their domestic campaign.

However, their struggles in Serie A - combined with other grievances from Boban - have seen the Croat lose his patience with Giampaolo, according to Calcio Mercato.

Aside from on-field matters, the Milan chief has been frustrated by the manager's treatment of summer signings, with a number of new faces being given inadequate game-time.

Rafael Leao, Ismael Bennacer, Leo Duarte and Theo Hernandez were purchased for a combined fee of £70m, yet none have been handed a prominent role in the side, the coach favouring players with more experience at the club.

An issue has also arisen regarding midfielder Franck Kessie. After taking charge, Giampaolo made it clear he had no plans to involve the Ivorian in his team, but the latter was unable to secure a move away.

That has created tension within the squad, despite Kessie featuring in all seven Serie A fixtures this far this term.

Giampaolo joined Milan from fellow Italians Sampdoria in June following three successful seasons at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, though he has yet to win a major trophy after transitioning to a career in the dugout.

Prior to his stint at the Blucerchiati helm, the former midfielder had coached several lesser-known teams in Italy, including Empoli, Cremonense and Brescia.

