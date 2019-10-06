Pep Guardiola Concedes Liverpool Have Large Lead in Premier League Title Race After Wolves Loss

Pep Guardiola has addressed the growing chasm between Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, admitting Sunday was a 'bad day' for his side.

Liverpool edged out Leicester on Saturday courtesy of a 95th minute penalty, and while it was seen as a hugely important win at the time, it took on extra significance 24 hours later, when Wolves shocked the footballing world and turned the champions over at the Etihad.

It means City sit eight points adrift of the Reds, who have won all of their eight matches so far, and just a point ahead of third-placed Arsenal.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“It's a lot of points," Guardiola said, as quoted by the Mirror, after the match. "They haven’t dropped any points, for many circumstances. But it's better for us not to think that one team is eight points ahead."





Wolves emerged victorious after a goalless first 80 minutes was punctuated by an Adama Traore double that stunned the stadium into silence, with City's performance falling well below the impossibly high standards they have set for themselves over the past two seasons.

And Guardiola frankly assessed his side's display, saying they were poor in the final third, and simply lost to the better side on the day.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“It was a bad day. But sometimes it happens," he went on. “We started quite well, but after we conceded two situations in our build-up, where it's impossible to defend, we got a little bit nervous.

“We controlled them better in the second half but at the end, with us attacking and people up front, we lost balls in positions where it's so difficult and they were clinical.

“Before that we hit the post and we had actions, but the way we played was not good. It was not a good day, we didn't play good.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“It sometimes happens. We spoke about this: 'Come on guys, a lot of games to play, we did it and we're going to do it again'.

“We lost to a good team that were really well-organised, good physicality, strong in the air and so fast on the counter-attack. We knew it."

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!