Pep Guardiola's Woes Against Nuno Espirito Santo Continue With Man City's Shock Home Loss to Wolves

Manchester City were left stunned by Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Wolves, but perhaps football fans shouldn't be too surprised by the end result at the Etihad Stadium, given Pep Guardiola's poor record against Nuno Espirito Santo.

City dominated possession throughout the game but were left shellshocked by two brilliant sweeping counter-attacks by Wolves, both cooly finished off by Adama Traore, to give the away side a well-deserved three points.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Guardiola rarely gets his tactics wrong and his back-to-back league title successes in Manchester demonstrates the pedigree of the manager, but Opta published an interesting statistic which shows that Sunday's result was not an anomaly for the former Barcelona boss when pitted against Santo.





"Pep Guardiola has a 25% win rate in all competitions against Nuno Espirito Santo (1/4) – of managers Guardiola has faced at least three times while in charge of Manchester City, only against Ronald Koeman (0%) and Jurgen Klopp (22%) does he have a worse win rate."





The statistic shows Wolves' Santo is the third-most challenging boss that Guardiola has faced during his time at the Citizens, winning only one out of the four matches between the two sides.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The former Bayern Munich boss has failed to beat any side coached by Ronald Koeman in his entire spell as City manager, although Koeman is now the manager of the Dutch national team, thus ending the pair's duel.

Jurgen Klopp is known as a manager who is able to get the better of Guardiola, as Liverpool dumped the Sky Blues out of the Champions League in emphatic style during the 2017/18 campaign.

The Reds finished only one point behind the eventual champions last season, racking up an incredible 97 points, and the Merseysiders find themselves eight points clear at the top of the table going into the latest international break.