Real Valladolid 0-0 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Los Rojiblancos Labour to Draw

By 90Min
October 06, 2019

Atletico Madrid fell to their third goalless draw in four La Liga games as Real Valladolid came away with a well-deserved point at Estadio Jose Zorilla on Sunday.

Excitement was certainly at a premium for the first 30 minutes, but it was Valladolid who had the best chance before the break. VAR awarded the hosts a penalty after a Thomas Partey foul, but Everton loanee Sandro Ramirez sent his effort ballooning over the bar.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Los Rojiblancos' best chance came soon after the break as Alvaro Morata's close-range effort was denied by the face of the unwitting Jordi Masip. Angel Correa came close in the 81st minute, only for his half-volley to cannon back off the post.


It was too little, too late for Atletico, who fell even further behind in the title race by dropping another two points here.

REAL VALLADOLID

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Masip (6); Moyano (6), Olivas (7), Salisu (7), Nacho (7); Plano (6), Joaquin (7), Michel (7), Villa (5); Ramirez (4), Guardiola (5).

Substitutes: Rubio (6), Unal (6), Mohamed (N/A).

ATLETICO MADRID

Key Talking Point

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

This game was the first La Liga match in which the trio of Diego Costa, Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata all started alongside one another. It was perhaps the strongest lineup possible, so surely it couldn't disappoint, right? Wrong.

Something just didn't work here. Atletico looked so uninspiring in attack and they struggled to create anything of note throughout the entire game, just as they have been guilty of doing away from home this season. Felix looked so isolated on the wing, and the two strikers desperately needed more help from somewhere.

Diego Simeone's system has faced plenty of criticism during this poor run of form, and rightly so. Felix's best work is not as a winger, but as a second striker. He needs to be moved further forward at the expense of Costa, who has a nasty habit of falling into anonymity when you need him most.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Oblak (6); Trippier (6), Savic (7), Gimenez (7), Lodi (6); Felix (5), Thomas (5), Saul (6), Koke (5); Costa (4), Morata (7*).

Substitutes: Correa (6), Lemar (6), Herrera (6).

STAR MAN - Alvaro Morata

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

It didn't take a lot to stand out as part of this underwhelming Atletico side, but Morata should be fairly proud of his individual performance nonetheless.

Simeone's men didn't create much, but everything good seemed to involve Morata. He perhaps would have created more had it not been for Valladolid's obsession with fouling him, but that proved just how wary the home side were of Morata.

This was by no means an elite performance from the Spaniard, who should have done better with at least two opportunities, but he should still be satisfied with his showing. Why Simeone decided to substitute him instead of Costa is anyone's guess.

Looking Ahead

After the international break, Valladolid hit the road to face Athletic Club on 20 October.

As for Atletico, they will use the break to prepare themselves for the visit of Valencia on the 19th, and fans will be desperate to see their team get back to winning ways.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message