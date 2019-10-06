Sadio Mané Reveals Why He Didn't Expect 'Incredible' James Milner Assist During 2-1 Leicester Win

Sadio Mané has showered James Milner with praise following the midfielder's assist for the Senegal international during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Leicester on Saturday, which extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.

The Reds showed their character and never say die attitude as they recovered after James Maddison's equaliser to net again late on, Milner's 95th minute penalty winner completing a fine performance from the veteran midfielder.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Mane described the win as 'emotional' before he joked and praised Milner, telling Liverpool's official site: "The assist was just incredible, I didn't expect that he saw me because usually he never gives me that kind of ball!





''It was just a great assist from Milner and I just try to finish each ball. Lucky boy, I just finished this one and I'm happy to score a goal, especially as we got the three points."





Milner and Mané - the two stand-out players of the match - worked in tandem for both goals. The midfielder's precise, curling left footed pass was the pick of the assists from Saturday's Premier League matches, as Mané again showed how reliable he is in front of goal.

In his 18th season as a professional, the 33 year-old continues to show he can still compete and excel in the modern game. Milner displayed his impressive skillset throughout the match as he dominated the midfield battle.





Despite being a surprise inclusion in the starting 11, with fans still waiting for the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to be fully integrated, Milner fully showed he fully merited his spot in the side.





Speaking after the game, Milner highlighted the character and determination of the squad, telling Liverpool's official site: “We’re just delighted to get the win; it was always going to be tough, they’re a good team. We looked pretty tired in the second half but we found a way to win again. It shows the character of the squad.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool's temperament and resolve was so key to their success last season, and with a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League it will take something very impressive to stop Jurgen Klopp's men and their magnificent winning run.