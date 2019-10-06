Stat Comparing West Ham & Aston Villa Shows Hammers' Consistent Failure to Win After Taking the Lead

West Ham were solid favourites to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday night, and even took the lead thanks to Sebastien Haller's strike, so it was a wee bit of a surprise to see them lose 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Patrick van Aanholt equalised from the spot after Declan Rice chicken-winged the ball with his elbow, before a VAR intervention allowed Jordan Ayew's tap in to stand following a short delay.

The Hammers were looking comfortable until the penalty incident, and a stat has emerged that shows where Manuel Pellegrini's side need to improve.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Only Aston Villa, with eight, have lost more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than West Ham United's seven.

Villa have made a decent start to their first Premier League campaign in three seasons, with a satisfactory two wins and two draws from their first eight games. Dean Smith's side currently sit 14th in the league and, although it is still early days, Villa fans will be pleased with that given their recent history.

The Lions were incredibly impressive in their 5-1 away win at Norwich City on Saturday. It was a breathtaking display, with new signing Wesley even getting a brace. Villa fans will be hoping that this will start a trend of their side managing to see out games.

While that's all fine and dandy for Villa fans, given it's their first season back in the top flight for a while, West Ham fans will be wondering 'what if' in regard to their current league position had they made good of the numerous positive positions they have got into and then blown so far this season.

Pellegrini has built a solid side, with Mark Noble and Declan Rice providing a nice balance behind attackers Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini and Haller, but they're now winless in their past two league games after winning three in four.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

A trip to the rudderless Everton could provide the perfect opportunity for West Ham to get back on track as they look to push for European qualification, but they'll face obvious competition for those spots from the top six and Leicester.