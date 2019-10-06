Tammy Abraham's Scintillating Form in 2019 Summed Up With Astonishing Stat

By 90Min
October 06, 2019

Chelsea comfortably overcame Southampton on Sunday, with Frank Lampard's side cruising to a 4-1 win at St. Mary's. 

It took the away side just 17 minutes to break the deadlock, with Tammy Abraham delicately lobbing an onrushing Angus Gunn.

The Blues doubled their lead just seven minutes later through Mason Mount, and although Danny Ings pulled a goal back for the Saints, N'Golo Kante's deflected finish on 40 minutes ensured the Londoners remained in control. Michy Batshuayi put the icing on the cake with his late finish.

Lampard's men wasted no time getting into their stride, with Abraham coming close moments before he latched onto a Callum Hudson-Odoi pass and produced a delightful finish to chip Gunn, who came charging out of his area. 

As noted by Opta, Abraham's strike was his ninth goal in all competitions for Chelsea in the 2019/20 season - the joint-most of any current Premier League player, along with Raheem Sterling.

However, perhaps more impressively, no player in the top four tiers of English football has scored more league goals than the 22-year-old in 2019. His 20 goals in the calendar year to this point is the joint-most, along with Manchester City's Sergio Agüero, Norwich's Teemu Pukki and Luton Town's James Collins.

The striker has made a remarkable start to the new campaign and, as a result, has become the club's first choice striker. While he struggled to make an impact in the Blues' early fixtures against Manchester United and Liverpool in the Super Cup, he has since proven that he can be counted on this season.

His delightful finish on Sunday was just the latest example of Abraham's ruthlessness in front of goal, resulting in the player currently sitting joint-level in first place in the race for the Golden Boot. 

