Twitter Reacts as Chelsea's Young Guns Sweep Aside Southampton

By 90Min
October 06, 2019

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are really beginning to come together.

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and (even) Michy Batshuayi ensured that the Blues left St. Mary's with a comfortable three points on Saturday.

There was a lot of love from Blues fans directed towards one man once the team news had broken.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - making his first start in the Premier League under Frank Lampard...

However, it wasn't all positive, with some keen to voice their frustration over the lack of game time new signing Christian Pulisic was getting...

The game started at a frantic pace, with a number of players flying into challenges. While the away side struggled to really find any rhythm in the early exchanges, they did end up taking the lead in the 17th minute.

Hudson-Odoi played a straight ball over the Saints defence, which Abraham latched onto before lifting it over Angus Gunn. Despite the best efforts of Maya Yoshida, goal-line technology confirmed that the ball was over the line.

Another goal for the young forward...

The hosts appeared deflated having gone behind despite a promising start and, as a result, began to make numerous sloppy mistakes. 

Lampard's youngsters began to assert themselves on the match and were able to double their lead only seven minutes later.

This time, Mason Mount the man to stroll through the Saints defence, taking as long as he needed before looking up and firing home. It was shoddy defending, but Blues fans didn't care...

The thing about Chelsea is, however, they are...prone to errors at the back? Yan Valery darted towards goal, with Lampard's men seemingly happy to stand and watch him.

The youngster looked up and found Danny Ings, who turned it home. But, not without a helping hand from Kurt Zouma...

After three quick-fire goals, it became abundantly clear that there were more goals in this game, with both sides continuing to forget the art of defending.

Following chances for both sides, N'Golo Kante was the next man to step up and get in on the act - making it 3-1, just in case you're beginning to lose count...

The second half was nothing like the first, with the tempo and overall quality of the match dropping.

Despite Southampton's best efforts to get back into the game, Kepa remained untroubled and the Blues appeared to be coasting to victory. 

But, Lampard's men decided they wanted to add insult to injury - adding a fourth late on.

The two forgotten men - Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi - combining to put the icing on the cake...

So, a comfortable victory for the Londoners. 

But, it seems as though things are coming together for Lampard and his men.

As for the Saints, it was a torrid afternoon and Sunday's match only confirmed once again that the defence is not up to scratch. 

