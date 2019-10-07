90min's Premier League Team of the Week - Matchday 8

The Premier League signed off in spectacular fashion ahead of the October international break, with all the usual goals, drama and talking points from the action across Saturday and Sunday.

There were standout performers in every single game, but who made the cut for 90min’s Premier League Team of the Week?

Find out here…

Goalkeeper & Defenders

GK - Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – The way for Henderson to redeem himself after a costly error in a tight game against Liverpool a week ago was to put in a star turn at the first opportunity. Two crucial saves ensured the Blades earned a valuable point at Watford, also meaning they are yet to lose away from home in the Premier League this season.

RB - Calum Chambers (Arsenal) – Chambers has arguably given Arsenal manager Unai Emery a right-back headache as Hector Bellerin nears full fitness. Few perhaps expected the former Southampton talent, now 24, to play so well in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth.

CB - Willy Boly (Wolves) – Boly simply loves playing against Manchester City. Last season, the French centre-back scored in a 1-1 draw against the champions, and this time around he was a colossus at the back as Wolves ran out 2-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium. It had been three-and-a-half years since City last lost a home league game without scoring, but Boly saw to that.





CB - Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – The Brighton skipper epitomised his side’s performance in their well deserved 3-0 win over a floundering Tottenham on Saturday. Dunk was in total control at the back and made key blocks and tackles. He even registered an assist to top off his day.





LB - Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) – Van Aanholt was calmness personified as he converted from the penalty spot to equalise for Palace against West Ham. A block also stopped the Hammers from winning the game late on, giving his team the chance to then snatch it.

Midfielders

CM – Jorginho (Chelsea) – Questions were asked about Jorginho’s place in Chelsea’s midfield before the season began, but the Italy international is proving the doubters wrong. He often won back possession for his team to break up Southampton attacks and then set off his own team with accurate passing in both halves of the pitch.





CM - Matty Longstaff (Newcastle) – It was a Premier League debut to remember for Newcastle midfielder Longstaff, who started alongside his brother, Sean, against Manchester United. The teenager went close to scoring in the first half, before later getting the winner.





AM - Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – Villa needed a performance from Grealish against Norwich to lift the team and he delivered in spectacular fashion in the 5-1 mauling. The captain was at the centre of everything that was good about his team on the day and even got on the scoresheet himself early in the second half.

Forwards

RW - Aaron Connolly (Brighton) – Ireland Under-21 forward Connolly marked his full Premier League debut on Saturday with a brace in his side’s emphatic win over Tottenham. There was a fearlessness and a persistence about his performance and the teenager got his just rewards.

ST – Wesley (Aston Villa) – Wesley silenced some of his critics this week with two well taken goals in his team’s big win at Norwich. The Brazilian was a £22m signing from Club Brugge in the summer and had earlier struggled to live up to his billing as he adapted to a new country.

LW - Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – There is serious debate over the late penalty he won, but Mane is proving again and again just how important he is to Liverpool as the Reds aim for a first league title since 1990. The Senegalese superstar had earlier scored his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool on his 100th appearance for the club in the competition.

