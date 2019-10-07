Bayern Munich Hit Out at France National Team Over Lucas Hernández Injury Decision

Bayern Munich have expressed their frustration at the French national team's decision to call-up defender Lucas Hernández, who has been battling a knee injury.

The centre-back has missed Bayern's last two games because of the issue, but was still called up for international duty. The Bundesliga giants informed the French federation that Lucas was unavailable, but the situation hasn't ended there.

Bayern confirmed on their official website that the France camp still want Lucas to report for international duty as they do not believe the diagnosis of Bayern's medicals staff. Instead, they want to conduct their own exam.

France do have every right to do this, as FIFA regulations state that clubs must allow their players to leave for international duty if requested to do so. France clearly feel as though Lucas may be healthier than Bayern are letting on.

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "I am irritated by the behaviour of the French federation. I would like to point out that Lucas Hernández was not able to feature in the Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur last Tuesday in London, nor in our Bundesliga match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"The statement from France coach Didier Deschamps, according to which Lucas Hernández - so literally - was also ready to 'play with just one leg', was very surprising to us.

"Of the four requested French national players, of course, we will send the three healthy professionals: Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Benjamin Pavard."

Bayern risk punishment from FIFA if they refuse to send Lucas to France's Clairefontaine training complex for examination, but it appears as though they are determined to fight this one.

Club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt added: "I am responsible for the health of Lucas Hernández and I say: he can not play in the upcoming matches of the French national team, so releasing him makes no sense."





Lucas has been a vital part of Bayern's side since completing his big-money move from Atletico Madrid during the summer, making seven appearances in all competitions before this knee injury forced him into a spell on the sidelines.

