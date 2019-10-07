Christian Pulisic Admits He Can't Completely Block Out Talk About Poor Start at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic, who arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer for a fee of £58m, has admitted that he has been frustrated by his lack of playing time under Frank Lampard so far, but insists he is happy at the club and wants to earn his way into the starting lineup.

Pulisic has only started four times in 2019/20, with one of those appearances coming in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town. He also failed to make a single league appearance in September but impressed during his cameo appearance against Southampton on Sunday, getting an assist.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking of his experiences at Chelsea so far, Pulisic, as quoted by The Guardian, stated: "Culture wise, it’s been easier than Germany.





"From the football side, I guess you could say that [it's been difficult]. Obviously I haven’t been getting as many minutes as I would like. I know my time’s going to come. I’m not just going to throw a fit and give up ever, so if I’m on the bench it doesn’t mean the gaffer doesn’t think I’m a part of the team. I’ve just got to keep pushing.

"I want to be starting every game. I'm working hard in training, I want to be there, I hope everyone can see that. With moments like this [the assist against Southampton] I hope I can make a case for myself."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Pulisic also admitted that he has taken notice of the criticism his performances have been getting, stating: "You can’t completely ignore it. I don’t live under a rock. I hear things, I see things, but I do my best to block it out. The outside opinions don’t matter as much to me as to what’s in the team and myself and the people who care about me."





The American international will have a chance to prove his worth when Chelsea face Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge after the international break.