Fabian Delph Withdraws From England Duty After Picking Up Hamstring Injury

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn from international duty after picking up a hamstring injury during the Toffees' 1-0 loss to Burnley.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's defeat but picked up the problem during the closing stages of the game.

The English FA confirmed the news on their official website, adding that manager Gareth Southgate does not plan to bring in a replacement and is instead preparing to work with a 24-man squad.

Everton added on their own website that Delph will undergo tests with the club's medical staff on Monday to determine the severity of the muscle injury.

Delph was a core part of the England side which made it to the UEFA Nations League semi-final, but was dropped from the squad following his move to Everton. He had played his way back into the squad, but now has been forced to withdraw.

Fortunately, Southgate still has plenty of experience in his squad. The likes of Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice are all expected to feature in some capacity, whilst Mason Mount, James Maddison and Harry Winks will also be fighting for minutes.

The Three Lions are preparing for two Euro 2020 qualifiers. Firstly, England will take on the Czech Republic on Friday, before travelling to face Bulgaria on the following Monday.

England currently sit top of Group A, having won all four of their qualification games so far. The Czech Republic find themselves three points behind in second, so two victories would go a long way to helping England seal top spot.

Southgate will certainly be confident. His side stormed to a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic when the two sides last met back in March, whilst they picked up a similarly emphatic 4-0 win over Bulgaria during the last international break.

England have scored at least four in each of their Euro 2020 qualifiers, and fans will certainly hope to see that run continue.

