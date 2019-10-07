Frank Lampard Reveals Extent of Tammy Abraham Injury After Southampton Win

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has eased concerns over striker Tammy Abraham after the striker limped off the pitch in the late stages of the Blues' 4-1 win over Southampton on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was on the receiving end of some firm challenges throughout the match and was eventually replaced by Michy Batshuayi, appearing to be in some discomfort as he hobbled to the bench.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Fortunately, Lampard told the club's official website that Abraham had not picked up a serious injury after the game, and he was full of praise for the young goalscorer after he earned himself a call-up to the England squad.

The boss said: "He’s fine. He took a bang on the back of the knee, but I think he wanted a round of applause.

"When people are in good form, things happen for them. It comes from how Tammy has handled himself all season, from pre-season, from early season when people were questioning him in different ways, and the work ethic behind the scenes that gets him in such good nick.

"He’s not just an incredible handful for defenders, with his running, holding the ball up and good feet; he’s getting the goals which is brilliant for him.

"I trusted in Tammy at the start of the season. I felt it was his time to come back to Chelsea. He also has Oli Giroud, a World Cup winner, and Michy Batshuayi, a top-class Premier League striker, and he has made the position his own in the short term.

"He has to keep that going because competition is key. Over the course of the season we will need everybody, but he deserves the great week he has had and the great season he is having. I’ll keep on him because I want more."

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

The victory saw Chelsea jump up to fifth in the Premier League table, behind fourth-placed Leicester City on goal difference alone.

The Blues are currently enjoying an impressive run of form and spirits seem high around Stamford Bridge. Lampard will be desperate to maintain this level of performance as they push to cement their place in the top four.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!