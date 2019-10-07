Gary Neville Still Expects Manchester United to Test Liverpool Despite Worrying Run of Form

Gary Neville has backed Manchester United to provide Liverpool with a stern test when the two clubs meet after the international break on 20 October, despite his old club's dismal run of form.

United produced another woeful performance on Sunday, slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle which leaves them just two points above the relegation zone after eight games. It is their worst ever start to the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool scored an added-time winner at home to Leicester, maintaining their 100% start to the season and moving them 15 points clear of United in the table.

However, Liverpool have historically struggled at Old Trafford, winning just one of their last ten Premier League matches at the stadium, and Neville does not expect Jurgen Klopp's side to have things all their own way as they enter a crucial period in the season, with games against Tottenham and Manchester City also on the horizon.

"As much as United are in a difficult moment, it's one of their [Liverpool's] toughest games. Then Liverpool face City in a few weeks as well. Liverpool have games coming up that they could drop points in - they might not," he told Sky Sports.

Liverpool took another step towards winning the league for the first time since 1990 this weekend when City suffered a shock 2-0 loss at home to Wolves. Neville says that the reigning champions are paying the price for not bolstering their defensive options in the summer, admitting that Liverpool are now 'big favourites' for the title.

He added: "City are not right. They've set such a high standard and the back four is not right. They're conceding chances and they just didn't concede chances last year. They're not like they were. Not replacing Kompany and the injury to Laporte is a big problem for them.

"Liverpool are definitely big favourites, but if Van Dijk gets injured, or Salah gets injured it can change. There's thirty games to go."