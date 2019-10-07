Germany vs Argentina Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Germany and Argentina meet on Wednesday night at the home of Borussia Dortmund, in what will be the first meeting between these two sides in five years.

Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low is still under pressure following the Germans humiliating exit from the 2018 World Cup, despite being top of their European Championship qualification group.

Argentina, meanwhile, will be looking to carry on their good recent form, having won four of their last six games. The clash in Dortmund will be viewed as a building block for a youthful La Albiceleste side, ahead of a meeting with Ecuador four days later.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 9th October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? Westfalenstadion TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football Referee? N/A





Team News

Germany's rebuild has seen a new wave of youth added to their squad, this time in the form of Under-21 stars Nadiem Amiri and Luca Waldschmidt.





Although neither are likely to start, they should see action at some point - alongside Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has already been confirmed as the starting goalkeeper. In-form Serge Gnabry is likely to feature from kick-off, as Thomas Muller's international exile continues.

The most notable miss for Argentina is Lionel Messi, who remains suspended after his outburst in the aftermath of Argentina’s Copa America semi-final defeat to Brazil.

Lautaro Martinez looks likely to fill his boots, and he'll be brimming with confidence after netting a hat-trick against Mexico last month.

Predicted Lineups

Germany Ter Stegen, Klostermann, Ginter, Süle, Halstenberg; Kroos, Kimmich, Gnabry, Reus, Brandt; Werner Argentina Marchesin, Saravia, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Paredes, Pereyra, De Paul, Rodriguez, Acuna, Martinez

Head to Head Record

Argentina have won two of the last three meetings between the sides and this is the first time the two teams will meet since 2014 - a 4-2 victory for La Albiceleste.

This clash came just two months after Mario Gotze's extra-time goal sealed the 2014 World Cup for Germany, and two years prior to Die Mannschaft's 3-1 victory in an August 2012 friendly.

Recent Form





Germany currently sit top of their European Championship qualifying group, with four wins from their first five games including an emphatic 8-0 win against Estonia.

However, they were recently comfortably beaten 4-2 by Netherlands at home - a defeat they rectified with a hard fought 2-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Argentina have three wins from their last five games. However, they did suffer defeat in controversial circumstances against Brazil in the Copa America semi-final in July. Their most recent game was a 4-0 friendly win against Mexico, which proceeded a 0-0 bore draw with Chile. Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Germany Argentina Northern Ireland 0-2 Germany (09/09) Argentina 4-0 Mexico (11/09) Germany 2-4 Netherlands (06/09) Chile 0-0 Argentina (06/09) Germany 8-0 Estonia (11/06) Argentina 2-1 Chile (06/07) Belarus 0-2 Germany (08/06) Brazil 2-0 Argentina (03/07) Netherlands 2-3 Germany (24/03) Venezuela 0-2 Argentina (28/06)

Prediction





Both teams will feel this is a winnable game, with deficiencies in both sides meaning the result could go either way.

The absence of Lionel Messi will be a huge blow for the visitors, as he is often instrumental in orchestrating all the good that Argentina do. However, he is not relied upon here like he is for Barcelona - and with Germany in an experimental phase, they stand a good chance of stealing an all-important win.

Prediction: Germany 0-2 Argentina

