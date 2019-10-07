Joel Matip Named PFA Premier League Player of the Month for September

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has been named as the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for September.

During September, Matip was a rock at the back for Jurgen Klopp's side, and his partnership with Virgil van Dijk has been utterly dominant at times.

YES, JOEL 💪



Matip has been named as the @PFA Premier League Player of the Month for September 👏#PFAFansAward pic.twitter.com/syAHfv7toE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 7, 2019

Liverpool took to their official website to confirm the news, praising Matip for his dominant performances against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Sheffield United.

Matip played every minute of Liverpool's Premier League games in September. He was a vital part of their performances and certainly helped preserve perfect start to the season, which currently stands at eight wins in a row.

He was up against the likes of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and Manchester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne, but the online vote saw Matip pick up the award.

However, it was Roberto Firmino who picked up the club's own Player of the Month award, with Matip and goalkeeper Adrian finishing just behind the Brazilian in the race for the award.

It speaks volumes of Liverpool's dominant form that they have so many top performers. Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester City helped the Reds move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City dropping points on Sunday.

As noted by Opta, Liverpool became the seventh English side in history to win their opening eight games of a top-flight season, and the first to ever do so twice in their history.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The last time they managed to do was in the 1990/91 season, but that run ended after eight games as Liverpool fell to a 1-1 draw against Norwich City. However, they bounced back with another four wins in a row.

Some sloppy late-season form cost Liverpool the title back then, so fans will be hoping that the current crop can avoid falling to a similar fate this campaign.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!