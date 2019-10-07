Liverpool Provide Mohamed Salah Injury Update After Egyptian Limps Off Against Leicester

Liverpool have eased fears that Mohamed Salah's ankle injury is a serious one and they hope he will be able to return after the international break.

In the dying embers of Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday, Salah was subject to a strong tackle from Hamza Choudhury - which manager Jurgen Klopp described as "dangerous as hell" - and the Egyptian was sent for scans after hobbling off the pitch.

It was initially feared that Salah may have suffered a serious injury but, according to the Mirror, club doctors are confident that he has avoided such a fate. Salah was instantly examined by staff and, despite him suffering from pain and swelling, they do not believe that it will warrant an extended period on the sidelines.

Therefore, he is expected to return to action in time to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on 20th October.

The news will come as a huge boost to Liverpool who, thanks to Manchester City's 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, now sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Whilst Klopp was critical of Choudhury's tackle, he called on the FA to do more to protect players, adding that stricter punishments for bad challenges could be the answer.

He said: “This kind of challenge to me - I don’t want to speak anymore about the player - but this has to be a red card. It is just too dangerous. There are more dangerous challenges, it is possible, but do you see more dangerous challenges than that? It is really rare.

“It's not that I want to see players sent off. The best players are quick technicians and it should not be possible if you take them down this way you get a second chance.

“That’s it. It is more a general thing than this. It looked to me in the moment completely on purpose - he is away, stop the situation.”

