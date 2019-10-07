Liverpool Youngster Ben Woodburn Suffers Another Setback After Breaking Foot on Loan

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is set for a 12-week spell on the sidelines, after breaking a bone in his foot in Oxford United's clash with Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

The 19-year-old had been finding his feet in League One after a loan spell with Sheffield United in the first half of last season saw him fail to break into the team, and he was 14 minutes into his 12th appearance for the newly-promoted side when his game was cut short by a nasty-looking challenge that left him writhing in pain.

He was replaced by former Wolves winger Anthony Forde, and underwent scans to confirm the extent of the injury, with Oxford manager Karl Robinson confirming the worst on Monday afternoon.

Ben Woodburn to miss the next 12 weeks after picking up a foot injury at Accrington #OUFC https://t.co/dcmJo14qo0 — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) October 7, 2019

“It’s such bad luck for Ben because he has been showing everyone what a good player he is, and now he’ll be out for 12 weeks or so," confirmed Robinson, via the Yellows' official website.

"He came in today with a cast on his ankle and foot and we had a chat; he is a great lad and will listen to the advice and he is determined to keep doing what he can and come back fitter and stronger than ever.

"It is now up to other players to show what they can do in his absence."

🚑| Very sad news as Ben Woodburn has been ruled out for up to three months after fracturing a metatarsal during Oxford’s 2-2 draw at Accrington on Saturday. [@LynchStandard]



Speedy Recovery @BenWoodburn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y9Rsys3cKa — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) October 7, 2019

The Liverpool Echo report that Liverpool officials were left incensed by referee Martin Coy's decision not to punish the challenge with as much as a free-kick.

Woodburn will likely return to Liverpool for treatment but is expected to return to training with Oxford in January and pick up where he left off.

His star has fallen somewhat since he became Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer back in 2016, but had registered four assists and a goal for Oxford as he made himself a key part of Robinson's plans.