Manchester United Set Price Tag for Alexis Sanchez Permanent Exit

Manchester United will accept offers of £25m for Alexis Sanchez next summer, regardless of how he performs on loan at Inter this season, according to one report.

The Red Devils will apparently not entertain the idea of reintegrating the Chilean at Old Trafford, with the board instead looking to force him out of the club once his temporary move to San Siro is complete.

A nightmare 18 months preceded the 30-year-old's switch to Italy, though United continue to pay a considerable whack of his mammoth wages thought to be in the eye-watering region of £500,000-a-week.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Nerazzurri secured the services of Sanchez in late August as his employers desperately tried to offload the forward, who has shown glimpses of his former self since donning the famous black and blue stripes.

A 'source' from within the United camp told the Sun: "The plan is to get some money back and use that to pay off most of his contract. There is a hope that he has a good spell at Inter and they, or another club, want to take him off our hands next summer.

"We have a fair valuation as he still has a few good years left in him, based on his age and his strong reputation."

Sanchez is owed approximately £50m by the Red Devils, given he has three years remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford, with United having to pay a severance package in order to move him on.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

After arriving from Arsenal in January 2018 as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the South American netted just five goals in 45 appearances for the Mancunians, his reputation taking a hefty blow as a result.

Nevertheless, Sanchez is still held in high regard by many clubs on the continent following a successful spell with Barcelona. Despite impressing for La Blaugrana, he struggled to secure a starting berth at the Camp Nou, transferring to north London in 2014 for a £32m fee.

