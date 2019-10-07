Milan Consider Appointing Ex-Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti as Pressure Mounts on Marco Giampaolo

Milan are looking into the possibility of appointing former Roma and Inter boss Luciano Spalletti as the pressure continues to mount on Marco Giampaolo despite victory on Saturday.

The Rossoneri curbed a three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Genoa at the



Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with both sides ending the game with just nine players following four red cards.



And yet, despite this return to winning ways, Giampaolo remains under extreme pressure. Indeed, according to a report from Tuttosport, as relayed by Football Italia, it is understood that the club's owners - Elliot Management - are looking into a number of replacements, including the former Inter boss.

Spalletti, who left the Nerazzurri at the end of last season despite guiding them to a top-four finish and Champions League qualification before being swiftly succeeded by Antonio Conte, has since distanced himself from the other role at San Siro.



The 60-year-old is still under contract at Inter, so Milan would have to orchestrate a severance package, but Elliot are said to be willing to break the bank to land the tactician, having been particularly impressed with the ways he was able to get the best out of his players.

In addition to Spalletti, Milan are also interested in Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who was last seen managing Marseille earlier this year, and has Serie A experience with three years at Roma between 2013 and 2016.



Of course, his availability makes him an easier and cheaper option, though the other available name that has been floated, Stefano Piolo, is understood to be edging closer to the position at Sampdoria - who are bottom of the table - and is thus almost out of the running.



The Rossoneri are currently sat in 13th in the Italian top flight, ten points off leaders Juventus, with just nine points taken from their first seven games.

