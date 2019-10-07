Milan Consider Appointing Ex-Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti as Pressure Mounts on Marco Giampaolo

By 90Min
October 07, 2019

Milan are looking into the possibility of appointing former Roma and Inter boss Luciano Spalletti as the pressure continues to mount on Marco Giampaolo despite victory on Saturday. 

The Rossoneri curbed a three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Genoa at the

Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with both sides ending the game with just nine players following four red cards.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

And yet, despite this return to winning ways, Giampaolo remains under extreme pressure. Indeed, according to a report from Tuttosport, as relayed by Football Italia, it is understood that the club's owners - Elliot Management - are looking into a number of replacements, including the former Inter boss. 

Spalletti, who left the Nerazzurri at the end of last season despite guiding them to a top-four finish and Champions League qualification before being swiftly succeeded by Antonio Conte, has since distanced himself from the other role at San Siro.

The 60-year-old is still under contract at Inter, so Milan would have to orchestrate a severance package, but Elliot are said to be willing to break the bank to land the tactician, having been particularly impressed with the ways he was able to get the best out of his players.  

In addition to Spalletti, Milan are also interested in Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who was last seen managing Marseille earlier this year, and has Serie A experience with three years at Roma between 2013 and 2016.

Of course, his availability makes him an easier and cheaper option, though the other available name that has been floated, Stefano Piolo, is understood to be edging closer to the position at Sampdoria - who are bottom of the table - and is thus almost out of the running.

The Rossoneri are currently sat in 13th in the Italian top flight, ten points off leaders Juventus, with just nine points taken from their first seven games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message