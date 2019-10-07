Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Explains Why Victor Lindelof Was Left Out of Man Utd Squad to Face Newcastle

By 90Min
October 07, 2019

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why defender Victor Lindelof was absent from the matchday squad picked to face Newcastle at St James' Park on Sunday. 

The Swedish international had played every single minute of United's Premier League campaign up until Sunday's defeat, but wasn't even good for a spot on the bench for that ignominious encounter.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

And, as Solskjaer explained, this was thanks to an injury he sustained in the dour draw with AZ Alkmaar on their artificial pitch in the Europa League on Thursday night. 

Speaking to MUTV, the Norwegian revealed: "Victor and Jesse [Lingard] got injuries against Alkmaar on that pitch."

As reported by the club's official website, it is understood that Lindelof sustained a back injury during the game in the Hague, and will require at least a week's rest.

The Swede wasn't the only high-profile absentee, with World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba and his compatriot Anthony Martial also failing to make the trip to Tyneside.

Speaking ahead of the game on Pogba's situation, which coincides with a veritable injury crisis for Solskjaer and co, the gaffer declared: "Paul obviously didn't travel. So we've just got more concerns on the injury front but that doesn't matter now, we've got 11 out there who have been playing together. Diogo [Dalot] did well against Alkmaar."

Unfortunately, Diogo did not do well against the Magpies, and he was not alone, as the Red Devils once again put in a turgid display away from home, piling yet more pressure on the shoulders of Ole.

Not only did this represent Newcastle boss Steve Bruce's first-ever victory as a manager over the team he represented 414 times as a player after 23 attempts, but it also makes this the worst start United have made to a league season since 1989/90. They finished 13th back then.

With their paltry total of nine points, United sit in 12th place, just two points above the relegation zone. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message