An Open Letter to Liverpool: Congratulations on Winning the 2019/20 Premier League Title

On behalf of fans of other clubs

We would like to congratulate Liverpool on their first English league title since 1990.

We recognise that this is a club who have waited a long time to taste league success, albeit with three FA Cups, four League Cups, a UEFA Cup and two Champions Leagues in between times to ease the pain. This is also a club who had to deal with more of Brendan Rodgers than anybody should really have to. It balances out.

This weekend – as you know – Liverpool went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, thanks to a 2-1 win over Leicester and Manchester City's humbling at the hands of a Wolves team who would have been out of the relegation zone on goal difference alone had that result gone the other way.

15:40 BST, 06/10/2019 – Liverpool win their first Premier League title. — Spooky Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) October 6, 2019

While we accept that teams have overcome larger gaps to win the Premier League title, the speed at which Jurgen Klopp and co. have raced out in front of the chasing pack is alarming – and having lost no key members of a squad who were the best in Europe last season, we see no way that Liverpool fail to lift the Premier League trophy in May.

We concede that the presumptive 2019/20 Premier League champions have allowed good positions to pass them by before; not least in 2008/09, 2013/14 and 2018/19. However, there has never been a better Liverpool team than this in the Premier League era.

We do regret that the next seven and a half months will see certain television channels bend over backwards to pretend each week that the title race is just one result away from being reignited in sensational fashion.

It isn't.

The title race is over, btw, in case you wanted any further confirmation. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) October 6, 2019

The 2019/20 Premier League title race is dead. Long live the 2019/20 Premier League title race.

Sincerely,

The Rest of Us.

