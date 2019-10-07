Ousmane Dembele at Risk of Missing El Clasico After Being Sent Off for 'Abusing' Referee

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is at risk of missing the club's upcoming clash with Real Madrid after he was sent off for insulting referee Miguel Antonio Mateu Lahoz during La Blaugrana's 4-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

After teammate Ronald Araujo was shown a red card in the dying embers of the game, Dembele confronted the referee about the decision and was swiftly given his own marching orders as a result.

In his routine match report, Lahoz noted (via Marca) that Dembele said "very bad, you're very bad", whilst simultaneously gesturing towards him with his arms, and Lahoz deemed that enough to justify his dismissal.

Under normal circumstances, Dembele would just be suspended for one game, but La Liga could choose to suspend him for longer if he is found guilty of abusing an official. A ban of at least two games would see him miss the meeting with Real at Camp Nou on 26th October.

Marca note that the likes of Michael Krohn-Dehli, Gabriel Pires and Fabian Orellana have all received two-game suspensions for similar insults to a referee, whilst Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa was infamously hit with an eight-match ban for his explicit attack on a referee last season.

Speaking after the game (via AS), Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde admitted he was surprised when told why Dembele was dismissed.

He said: "It is difficult to get words from Dembele in Spanish. I haven't talked to him but I don't think it's too long a sentence. It is the referee's criteria when assessing fouls. Everyone always has their opinion. It was a clean match. I feel bad for the dismissal of Araujo because it was his debut. I did not agree and the Dembele decision is a mystery."

The Frenchman netted his first goal of the season during the game after finally overcoming various injuries which have plagued the start of his campaign, but now seems set for another spell on the sidelines through suspension.

