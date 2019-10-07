Puma Unveil Brand New Green 'Renaissance' Kit for Italian National Team

By 90Min
October 07, 2019

Puma football have unveiled a fresh new green kit for the Italian national team, inspired by the Renaissance period and the invigoration of youth within Roberto Mancini's squad.

The colour is a nod to the famous 'Green Shirt' worn just once by the not-so-aptly named Azzurri back in December 1954 during a 2-0 win over Argentina at the Stadio Olimpico, after which the youth sides adopted the colour, with blue only reserved for the senior side.

But now, as revealed by a press release team's official website, Puma have decided to bring the unorthodox hue back to the senior side. 

A statement explained: "The kit marks the start of a new era for the national side, as young players continue to rise up within the Azzurri squad - there are twelve players in the latest squad called to Coverciano who are 25 or younger.

"With motifs inspired by Renaissance fabrics and architecture, the kit’s green colour goes back to the famous 'Green Shirt' worn just once by Italy in their 2-0 win over Argentina in December 1954, played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

"Following that match, the National Youth Teams adopted green as the colour of their Home Kit. The Azzurri blue remained as a privilege for those playing in the senior side, a goal to aspire towards for all of those young players in green."

The new jersey will make its debut showing on October 12th for the Azzurri's EURO 2020 qualifier against Greece at the same Stadio Olimpico that saw its harbinger worn 65 years before. 

As well as the incredible colour, the kit design also boasts a Renaissance-inspired graphic pattern stitched all-over. The outfit is part of a larger collection based on artworks from the famed era, all designed exclusively for the Italian national side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message