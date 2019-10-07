Ranking Manchester United's 6 Worst Moments Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer So Far

Just when you thought Manchester United couldn't sink any lower, the Red Devils have gone and lost at fellow crisis club Newcastle United.

There's no doubt he's a top-notch bloke, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not thriving as a football coach, with his ill-fated time at the United helm surely set to end some time before the start of next season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season (yes, worse even than under David Moyes), as the club slips into a mire of sub-mediocrity.

Meanwhile over in Norway, the Solskjaer's former club Molde are on the brink of winning their first Norwegian league title in five years. Their first since the former striker left for Cardiff...

Here's a look at Manchester United's six worst moments under the Norwegian (so far).

6. Tarnishing a Premier League Classic

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

If you haven't already watched the highlights of the Red Devils' 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal, don't bother.

Watching Victor Lindelof and Fred - purchased for a combined £86m - struggling to kick the ball in the intended direction was like death by a thousand cuts.

A once-magnificent fixture in the English footballing calendar reached its lowest ebb in late September, viewers the world over left astonished at the dire performance from the two teams.

Not only is Solskjaer failing to get results on the board, he's also unable to get any kind of tune out of the players.

5. The Penalty Fiasco

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It's simple, if you want to take it, you take it. I took one last week, so for me it's no problem that he took it."





That's what Marcus Rashford told the Telegraph after Paul Pogba missed a penalty away to Wolves in August, just a week on from the Englishmen's successful spot-kick versus Chelsea.





The issue is, it really isn't that simple. Every other club has a designated penalty-taker who is recognised as such by his teammates, yet Solskjaer doesn't buy in to those kind of practices.





Instead, the Baby-Faced Assassin lets his players decide who's stepping up. On the field. In front of thousands of supporters.

4. Palace Setting the Record Straight

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Not since 1989 had Crystal Palace earned a league victory at Old Trafford. Fortunately for the Londoners, Solskjaer was more than happy to let them steal that elusive triumph.

The fact the Eagles players were racing up-field in search of a late winner tells you all you need to know about the state of United at present.

When Sir Alex Ferguson ruled the club, their opponents would spend the closing minutes of matches dreading a last-gasp heart-breaker from the Red Devils (if they were lucky enough to still be in the contest). Now, often their only concern is that they'll collect just the solitary point at the Theatre of Dreams.

3. Hammering Rochdale 5-3 on Penalties

Visionhaus/GettyImages

On 11 September 2019, Manchester City's Under-21s beat Rochdale 2-0 at Spotland Stadium. Precisely two weeks later, United's senior side needed a penalty shootout to see off the same opposition at Old Trafford.

It speaks volumes of the gulf in class between the two Mancunian giants.

2. Disgrace at Goodison

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

This was an atrocious showing from Solskjaer's men, the 13-time Premier League champions never truly recovering from their 4-0 destruction at the hands of Everton back in April.

The scoreline aside, it was a performance that proved the players had lost faith and respect for their coach, downing tools as the Toffees ripped them to shreds.

1. Missing Out on the Champions League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

United scored two goals and took the same number of points from their final five league games of 2018/19, leaving them six short of qualifying for the following season's Champions League.





Relegated duo Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City were their last opponents of the campaign, yet even then Solskjaer couldn't coax a respectable performance from his side.





Missing out on a place at the top table of European football resulted in a loss of £65m from TV revenue for the Red Devils, but, more importantly, it makes it far more difficult to convince elite talents to join the club.

