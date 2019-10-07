Sean Longstaff Raves About Brother Matty's Goalscoring Debut Against Manchester United

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has heaped praise on younger brother Matty, who started alongside him and found the back of the net in the 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

In what was his first competitive appearance for the Magpies, Matty enjoyed a superb showing and netted a fantastic winner with a powerful drive from distance, ensuring it was a debut to remember for the 19-year-old.

Speaking to the Daily Mail after the game, Sean could not hide his delight for his younger brother, and he gave an insight into what life was like in the Longstaff household the night before the game.

He said: "Matty has been the best player in training and he was a breath of fresh air. I couldn’t be prouder of him. Look how lively he was, he made my job a lot easier.

"He was really quiet last night, he’s usually bouncing around the house shouting. I’ve never heard him so quiet!"

Manager Steve Bruce was also quick to praise the youngster's impact on the game, claiming that it was the best debut he has ever seen from a player.

"It was quite fantastic to see, the local kid alongside his brother. To score on your debut against Manchester United, I’ve never witnessed any better ones than that," Bruce added.

"His first pass was 35 yards onto someone’s chest. I thought, 'Aye, aye'. But he trains every day with a big beaming smile. He is so refreshing. He wants to play and is a great kid. The first thing he said coming off at the end is, 'Thank you.' That’s ridiculous after what he’s just done."

Matty and Sean formed a dynamic partnership in midfield, and Bruce was eager to ensure that the older Longstaff did not miss out on the credit which he deserved for another imposing performance against the team who were keen to sign him during the summer.

He said: "That’s the best I’ve seen Sean play for a long, long time. They have a lot of bumps in the road ahead of them before we can say they are fully established, but the two of them have made a big statement today."

