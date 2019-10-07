Staggering Stat Shows Just How Rare Man City's Damaging Defeat to Wolves Was

Manchester City lost to Wolves. In the Premier League. At home. By two goals. With no reply.

This was not their first loss of the season - the 3-2 defeat at Norwich saw to that - but it was the first breach at the Etihad. The first since that Andros Townsend 30-yard thunderbolt-inspired Crystal Palace win of the same scoreline back in December last year.

But the Citizens scored two goals in both those games. A big fat zero in the goals scored column? Practically unheard of.

0 - Manchester City have lost a @premierleague match at the Etihad Stadium without scoring for the first since March 2016 against Man Utd (0-1), with Manuel Pellegrini in charge. Stunned. #MCIWOL pic.twitter.com/aa1iXqRMVt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2019

In fact, thanks to the hardworking folk at Opta, we know that this is the first time City have lost a Premier League game at home without scoring since March 2016. On that occasion, it was a 1-0 loss to rivals Manchester United - yeah, it really was that long ago. United were winning away from home, FFS - with now-West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini in the dugout for the hosts.

For more mind-bending context, Marcus Rashford was banging in the goals - becoming the youngest scorer in the history of the derby - Joe Hart was in between the Sky Blue sticks and Louis Van Gaal had recorded a pressure-releasing victory a few months before the pressure became too much.

In any case, in the present, this loss to Nuno Espirito Santo's side - which came thanks to a late brace from Barcelona academy graduate Adama Traore - leaves Pep Guardiola's Domestic Treble conquerors languishing in second, eight points adrift of Liverpool.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Indeed, they are just a point clear of Arsenal, and have a two-point buffer over Leicester, Chelsea and Crystal Palace - yes, Crystal Palace.

And it doesn't get any easier for the Citizens because, surprise, surprise, up next after the international break is a trip to Roy Hodgson's pesky Eagles at Selhurst Park, a team they've beaten just once in their last three clashes. Game on.

