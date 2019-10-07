Tottenham Reveal Expected Recovery Time for Hugo Lloris After Goalkeeper Dislocates Elbow

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed Hugo Lloris will be out of action until the new year after dislocating his elbow in the club's 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

Another error from the goalkeeper allowed the Seagulls to take the lead early on at the Amex Stadium, the Frenchman dropping the ball at the feet of Neal Maupay as he stumbled backwards towards his own line. The striker duly converted, with Lloris laying prone on the floor having landed in an awkward position,

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Brighton went on to score twice more through Aaron Connolly as replacement 'keeper Paulo Gazzaniga failed to keep Spurs within touching distance of their hosts.

An official announcement on the Lilywhites' website revealed Lloris had damaged ligaments in the fall, with the club captain not expected to resume training before the end of 2019.

A cast has been placed around his arm as he begins his rehabilitation process with the Tottenham medical team.

The World Cup winner's howler on the south coast was his second costly mistake in the space of a week, Lloris likewise handing Southampton a goal in Spurs' latest Premier League home game.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's men were able to defend their slender 2-1 lead against the Saints, despite Serge Aurier's foolish red card for two shirt-pulls in the first-half.

Nevertheless, the north London outfit remain in a state of crisis following their 17th defeat of the calendar year, with the side currently ninth in the league table after eight matches.

Things are equally worrying in European matters, Tottenham collecting just a single point from their first two Champions League group games.

Lloris couldn't keep out a Mathieu Valbuena penalty as Olympiacos clawed back a two-goal deficit to hold the Englishmen in round one, before Bayern Munich inflicted one of Pochettino's darkest days as Spurs boss with a 7-2 trouncing on their opponents' turf.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!