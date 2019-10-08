AC Milan Confirm Sacking of Marco Giampaolo After Less Than 4 Months in Charge

AC Milan have confirmed the sacking of Marco Giampaolo after less than four months in charge at San Siro.

The 52-year-old replaced Gennaro Gattuso in the fashion capital of the world in June, signing a two-year deal with an optional third year.

Official Statement: Marco Giampaolo ⬇https://t.co/PpcvyanX5f — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 8, 2019

He has struggled to reverse the ailing fortunes of I Rossoneri since taking over though, leading Milan to just three victories in their opening seven Serie A games.

As a result, Milan have now wielded the axe and confirmed his dismissal in a short statement on their official website.

"AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the First Team. The Club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career."

It is understood that former president Silvio Berlusconi played a part in Giampaolo's dismissal, advocating for his departure following the Derby della Madonnina loss last month, and outlining his displeasure at the tactician's team selections.

After talks with Luciano Spalletti broke down over compensation fees - he is still officially under contract with the Nerazzurri - Milan have turned to another former San Siro foe in the shape of Stefano Pioli, who was last seen in charge of Fiorentina, to replace the outgoing boss.

Pioli looks set to sign a two-year deal worth around €2m each season with I Rossoneri, and his first game in charge will be the welcoming of Lecce to San Siro on October 20 following the forthcoming international break.

Alongside the Nerazzurri and Viola, Pioli has also worked at Parma, Sassuolo, Chievo, Palermo, Bologna and Lazio in his managerial career.